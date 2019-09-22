Long before Gertrude Ederle, Helen Wills or Babe Didrikson were recognized as America’s premier female athletes, Indiana State Normal had women’s sports.
Normal’s 1902-03 basketball squad played in one of the earliest women’s intercollegiate basketball games on record, defeating DePauw University, 16 to 7 on March 3, 1903.
A DePauw historian reported that the college in Greencastle lost to Earlham, 9 to 7, in overtime a week earlier.
But Indiana State’s 1902-03 team, which also split games with Shortridge High School, was not the college’s first. The Lady Sycamores (though the team probably did not have a nickname) lost what was described as their “only 1901-02 game” to Shelburn High School, 5 to 4.
Edith Maclure Love, who succeeded Alice C. Wright as Director of Physical Training for Women in 1898, arranged the competition. Her defensive techniques must have been successful. DePauw his not score a field goal.
A newspaper report of the DePauw game lauded the play of the daughter of Terre Haute mayor Henry Steeg:
“The most luminous star on the Normal team was Miss Steeg. The battle had not been on a minute before she had thrown a goal from the field. She played everywhere, could always be depended upon to be in the right place at the right time, and when she had a chance at the basket, the Depauw (sic) aggregation held its breath.”
Steeg ended up with six points, all from the field.
Though Miss Hall, Indiana State’s recognized star, “was not up to her standard,” she led both teams in scoring with eight points.
A large, demonstrative crowd, mostly girls, witnessed the contest.
Though ordinarily courteous toward visitors, the Indiana State fans vented their displeasure several times over the rulings of Umpire Ellis of DePauw. During one incident, the hostile demonstration was so pronounced that Referee McCormick gave the visitors an additional shot from the free throw line. Technical fouls apparently did not exist.
Coach Love taught “men’s rules” to her squad. Some opponents objected. Many programs were taught rules unofficially revised for women by Senda Berenson of Smith College. Berenson’s “Modified Rules,” designed to avoid roughness, exhaustion and a dominant skilled player, prevented a player from holding the ball for more than three seconds, taking more than three dribbles during each possession or grabbing the ball while it was being held by an opponent.
The “modified rules” divided the playing court into three sections. Each player was assigned to a specific section and it was an infraction for a player to cross into a section not assigned to her.
Lack of rule uniformity has been blamed, in part, for the slow growth of basketball as a women’s intercollegiate sport.
Just as Coach Love’s basketball program seemed to be picking up steam, the Indiana State Normal faculty decided to ban it in 1903-04 as “a public exhibition.” The girls were allowed to continue to play intramural basketball but a school team was not reinstated until Professor of Physical Training Lillian M. Sanger brought it back in 1919. Even then, men were prevented from watching women’s basketball games.
As luck would have it, the first season the Indiana State Normal basketball team was back in action, the 1919-20 team was undefeated, defeating the YWCA, 16 to 8, in its only official competition.
Sanger had planned a much more ambitious schedule but had to await faculty sanction. When it came, the season was nearly over.
In 1921-22, Indiana State lost two games to Saint Mary-of-the-Woods but broke scoring records in a 53 to 2 victory over Union Christian College of Merom.
Basketball continued as a women’s sport at Indiana State Normal through most of the 1920s. Meanwhile, teams were fielded in tennis, field hockey and gymnastics.
