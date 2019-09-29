The announcement in early 1930 that the American Can Company, a $150,000,000 corporation with branches all over the world, was proposing to erect a plant in Terre Haute, stimulated considerable excitement in western Indiana
Terre Haute was a victim of the Depression and attracted little interest from manufacturers.
But the city could brag about Quaker Maid and Loudon Packing Company, two companies engaged in garden and truck farming.
Canning plants usually follow the construction of can manufactories. The savings that accrue to companies able to purchase cans in the city where the vegetables are located, instead of paying freight on shipments, is obvious.
With the opening of the Quaker Maid plant in February 1930, a new impetus was given to garden and truck farmers in Vigo County and western Indiana. The climate and soil in that area was peculiarly fitted for use by all vegetables used by Quaker Maid.
When Terre Haute was chosen as the site for a new canning factory, Henry W. Phelps, president of American Can Company, dispatched a number of corporate employees to the city to comment about desirable locations. Included in the group were C.G. Pries, chief engineer; H. E. Baker, district sales manager; G.W. Cobb, Jr., of Maywood, Ill., research department; and T. C. Hays, president of American Packing Co., Evansville (formerly a subsidiary of American Can Company).
The two primary sites chosen were the former Merchants Distillery property on South First Street and the American Hominy Co. site on North First St.
Both sites were located on railroads with splendid switching facilities. The new company did not ask for help from the Chamber of Commerce or the Terre Haute Foundation. All the company asked was that the site be provided with a sewer connection and fire protection.
Tentative plans for the building included modern rest rooms, a hospital and restaurant service for employees.
On Feb. 17, 1930, the Terre Haute City Council adopted an ordinance exempting American Can from property taxes for 15 years by excluding the territory set aside for the plant during that period.
Though the decision by American Can to locate in Terre Haute was clear, the recently popular use of glass for canning purposes was not overlooked. The Vigo County Commissioners already had approved the construction of a hard road from 25th Street over Elm and Locust streets connecting the Turner Glass Company with the Quaker Maid plant.
The location of American Can in Terre Haute also meant much to Smith-Alsop Paint and Varnish Co., which used more than 50 carloads of cans each year.
Hulman & Co. also used many carloads of American Can Co. products.
In late 1930, Loudon Packing Co.’s plant was shut down for several weeks while new machinery, necessitated by the plant’s change from the use of cans manufactured by Continental Can Co. to those used by American Can, was installed.
Stewart Rose, manager of Loudon Packing, agreed to sign a long-term contract with American Can, which is said to have been a principal reason for locating the new canning plant in Terre Haute.
On June 5, 1931, Henry Willis Phelps, president of American Can Company, came to Terre Haute for the first time to inspect the new manufacturing facility and the city was ready to receive him with a reception and banquet in his honor at the Shrine temple, believed to be the biggest event of its kind ever held in Terre Haute.
Phelps was a pioneer in the can industry, beginning in a small way in his hometown, Lewiston, Ill. Later he became interested in the plant at Hoopeston, Ill., which Phelps encouraged American Can to acquire.
He was Pacific Coast sales manager and then became vice president. He was appointed president in 1923.
Phelps made a grand impression with all those he came into contact with while in the city. At Hoopeston, when he met George J. Nattkemper, who had known him very well when Nattkemper was a traveling freight agent for the Chicago & Eastern Illinois Railroad.
The two men had a great time recounting their joint experiences and TTcongratulated each other for taking advantage of rebates on freight rates to get business in the days before Interstate Commerce Commission.
The opening of the new plant and the manner in which officials were treated by local businesses combined to make the week “one of the most important in the industrial history of Terre Haute.”
Hundreds of guests attended the grand opening of Terre Haute’s newest industry. President Phelps was overwhelmed since, apparently, it was the first time a community had honored company officials though American Can had 68 similar plants in all parts of the country.
American Can was succeeded at the original site by Pillsbury, Icahn and several other commercial operations. Currently, the factory space has been converted into attractive apartments overlooking the Wabash River and/or the Indiana State University track.
