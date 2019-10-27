The land currently known as Vigo County originally was part of Knox County, Indiana, but the two were separated in 1818.
Knox County was named in honor of Col. Francis Knox, who financed the military campaigns of Gen. George Rogers Clark in his efforts to wrest control of the Northwest Territory from the British.
It was clear after a few decades that Terre Haute and the Wabash River would play a significant role in the growth and development of the United States. In 1925, the Terre Haute Tribune identified about 30 Historic Spots in Vigo County, including:
Site of Fort Harrison, about two miles north of the Vigo County Courthouse. Built in October 1811 under the direction of future U.S. President William Henry Harrison and defended in September 1812 by a small band of soldiers under Gen. Zachary Taylor, another U.S. president.
Soldiers and Sailors monument., dedicated to soldiers and sailors who served in Civil War and erected by the Vigo county commissioners in 1909 on the northeast corner of Courthouse Square.
Memorial bust honoring Col. Richard W. Thompson, dedicated in 1909 on the lawn of the Vigo County Courthouse.
Soldiers monument erected in Lewis, Indiana, by Gen. Charles Cruft Post No. 284 of the Grand Army of the Republic.
Memorial monument dedicated to Claude Herbert of Terre Haute, department store Santa Claus who lost his life Dec. 19, 1896 in a fire at Havens & Geddes at Fifth and Wabash after saving the lives of several clerks and many children. The memorial, originally placed at Fifth and Wabash, is now located on the Vigo County Courthouse lawn.
Bronze tablet erected Nov. 20, 1920 at the entrance of the Indiana State Normal School Library to honor former students who served their country in World War I, including 17 who gave their lives.
Bronze tablet dedicated Oct. 25, 1923 by the Fort Harrison chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution at Fourth and Mulberry streets, the former site of Hook School.
253 trees planted Nov. 10, 1921, on 25th Street between Hulman St. and Margaret Ave. by the Greater Terre Haute Club in memory of Vigo County soldiers who died in World War 1.
Tablet erected Sept. 4, 1911 in Harrison School at Seventh St. and Third Ave. in school built in honor of Gen. Benjamin Harrison, “a gallant soldier” and former president of the U.S.
Tablet erected Jan. 6, 1920 in the Indiana State Normal School Library to observe the 50th anniversary of William W. Parsons’ connection to the college.
Tablet erected in honor of Albert R. Charman, distinguished professor at Indiana State Normal School.
Tablet erected in memory of Lucy W. Monninger., a teacher at Collett School at Tenth and Linden streets.
Markle’s Mill, located on Greencastle Road at Otter Creek, five miles northeast of Terre Haute. The mill was built by Abraham Markle in 1816 and recognized Oct. 24, 1825. The mill was headquarters on the Home Guard during the Civil War.
Monument was installed at the Primitive Baptist Church in Pierson Township recognizing Gen. John Thomas, commander of Kentucky state troopers at the Battle of New Orleans.
Memorial Stadium at 32nd Street and Wabash Avenue, seats 16,000 and was dedicated in November 1924 in honor of Vigo County soldiers.
Memorial Circle in Highland Lawn Cemetery was planned by soldiers who served in the Civil War and was dedicated to soldiers who have served their country
An iron framework in the shape of an umbrella and covered with vines was located in Collett Park by the City and dedicated to Frederick Ross, “an ideal mayor for Terre Haute.”
A federal government stone was erected in 1913 at the grave of William Thomas, a Pennsylvania Revolutionary War soldier, by the John Morton chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
A federal government stone was erected in September 1913 by the John Morton chapter of the American Revolution at the site of the grave of Joseph Dickson in Fairview Cemetery on the Riley Road, three miles southeast of Terre Haute.
Rose Polytechnic Institute, a scientific school of higher learning donated by Chauncey Rose, one of Indiana’s greatest constructive geniuses and Indiana’s noblest benefactor, on the National Trails Highway east of Terre Haute.
In 1922, friends of composer Paul Dresser organized a memorial association for the purpose of erecting a suitable memorial within a circle 700 feet in diameter at the west end of the bridge leading from the City of Terre Haute. Dresser wrote more than 150 successful musical compositions, including “On the Banks of the Wabash, Far Away,” adopted by the state legislature as the Indiana state song in 1913.
Tablet erected on the campus of Wiley High School at Seventh and Walnut streets in 1924 to honor Josiah T. Scoville, eminent scientist and master teacher, by the board of school trustees.
A stone marking the grave of Lt. William Ray, soldier of the American Revolution and father of William Brown Ray, was placed by the state society of the Sons of the American Revolution in 1922.
In addition, monuments to the Rev. W.B. Rippetoe, Samuel Belleville, Frederick French, Stephen Burnett, seven soldiers of the Confederate Army who died as prisoners of war in Terre Haute and a German gun captured during the war at Boucilly by Richard A. Werneke.
