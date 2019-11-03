Few events in Terre Haute history excited as much universal interest as the evening of May 6, 1899, 120 years ago, when oil was struck downtown at the Diall Well.
For many years prior, the possible existence of oil and gas was a topic of speculation. The site, named for Martin N. Diall, general manager of Citizens Gas & Fuel Co., who headed an investment group which spearheaded an effort near the end of the Civil War to locate soft water to serve customers at the Terre Haute House next door.
Chauncey Rose, founder and owner of the hotel, was the sole proprietor of the first well. It was located on the lot north of the Terre Haute House in 1864.
The drilling at the Diall site was headed by Norlin Thomas. A light flow of dark oil was struck in 1865 at 1,530 feet. Rose had no use for oil at the hotel north of the Terre Haute House. Moreover, the oil created a very disagreeable odor.
Thomas continued digging until a copious flow of sulphur water was struck at 1,785 feet. An old carpenter shop near the intersection was converted into a bath house. The lot enclosing the well was fenced off and, for many months, people came with jugs and cups to savor the free product.
After a time, the novelty of the free well wore off and a few customers were overcome with gas in the bath house. Rose decided to plug the well at a cost of $25,000.
Rose formed a company to build another well, naming Robert Cox as president. The drill went down 1,600 feet before striking oil, though the flow was not substantial.
There was considerable water and the only means provided for separating the oil from water was to run it into tanks, let the water settle and let the water settle. The water and refuse were allowed to run along the old canal bed, which was then an open ditch, until it reached the river.
The stench was terrible so, in compliance with a general request, Rose plugged the well.
Some oil was sent to a Cleveland refinery but it was not considered high quality. The remainder, consisting of several hundred barrels, was turned over to Josephus Collett, president of the Evansville, Terre Haute & Crawfordsville Railroad, who used it as a lubricating oil for freight cars.
The next enterprise was the well on the Wabash River between Walnut and Poplar streets, known as the “Andrew Conant Well.”
There were 12 stockholders in the company, including Rose, Demas Deming, Herman Hulman, William Riley McKeen and Deloss Minshall. The drillers sought both oil sand salt water. Operations began in 1868. The well was said to cost about $15,000.
Within a year, the well was sold to Ira Delano and, upon his death, it passed into the hands of a bath company.
A fourth well, and the deepest one, was by the Terre Haute Gaslight Co.
Articles of Association of the Terre Haute Natural Gas & Oil Company were signed and acknowledged before Fred A. Ross, notary public, on Jan. 3, 1889, but were not filed with the secretary of State until May, after the oil had been struck.
The stockholders included Ross, George W. Bement, Josephus Collett, Demas Deming, Martin N. Diall, Crawford Fairbanks, James B. Harris, Benjamin G Hudnut, Herman Hulman, Preston Hussey, Anton Maher and Firmin Nippert, Diall was elected president and Harrtis was chosen secretary-treasurer.
Indiana State University now owns stock in the land and the active oil wells.
