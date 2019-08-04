Though it is assumed that the game of baseball, or a form of it, was played in Indiana before the Civil War, there is little proof to support that assumption.
As a result, efforts to recognize outstanding players and teams of the community’s earliest days are frustrated.
Even if the name of a player is extracted, there appears to be little statistical data to elevate one player above another.
Paul C. Frisz, Terre Haute’s “Mr. Baseball,” kept notes, newspaper accounts and writings about a large handful of local baseball pioneers. The following paragraphs capture the gist of some of his notes.
It is universally accepted the Prairie City Baseball Club, organized in June 1867, played games on the commons of the Terre Haute Female College, later St. Agnes Academy, at Sixth and Farrington streets. Those buildings eventually became a part of St. Anthony’s Hospital.
The moving spirit behind the organization was Ed Marvin, a local auctioneer.
Membership in the club expanded quickly, a factor which supports the argument that the game was a familiar one. The expanded club divided into clubs, or teams. Al Stump, John Ludowici and James Buckingham are credited with organizing the Resolutes, which made its homefield on land north of the Alton Railroad roundhouse.
Another group organized the Phoenix Club, which located its home field in 1867 on grounds near the intersection of 13th and Ohio streets.
A roster of the Phoenix, which according to tradition survived two years and was undefeated, included pitchers Ed Marvin and Joe Barnett; catchers Ed Gilbert and Med Smith; first baseman Alec Monroe; second basemen Jim Hase and Mike Kennedy; shortstops Charley Noble and Dick Wise; third baseman Charley Ruggles; and outfielders Dode Moffett, Eugene Holdren, Henry Deming, Charley Knapp and Lyman Bartholomew.
The Phoenix were “long distance hitters” and usually provided “live balls,” which, even in the early days, cost $2.75. Games played by the Phoenix against the Marshall (Ill.) Continentals or Rockville ended in outrageous scores (like 86 to 60, 60 to 40, and 38 to 31).
Young men in their teens and early 20s organized teams in 1868 called the Mohawks and the Sphinks. A partial Mohawks roster that year included first baseman Austin Moore; catcher Scott Bell; pitcher Simeon Cory (for whom the town was named); George Hewitt; George Hebb; Harry Nigley; Joe Smith and George Ripley. The Sphinks lineup usually consisted of pitcher Tom Cook; catcher Phil Foulke; first basemen Charles Moench and utility men Tom Cookerly; Charles Lockwood; Henry Gilbert; Charley Voorhees; George Craft; and Harry Moench.
Two games were played by the two clubs in 1868 with the Mohawks winning both, 65 to 19 and 36 to 31.
In 1869, the Crescents absorbed some Independents and the Rough & Readys, including such stalwarts as Scott Bell, Dan Early, Dan Davis and Bio Trick.
The Crescents played weekly games against Paris, Marshall, Vincennes, Evansville and various Indianapolis clubs. The Crescent players eventually formed the nucleus of the Vigos, Sycamores, Eurekas and the Terre Haute Brewers.
The Eureka Club was founded in 1868 and, during its two-year existence, was never beaten. Their top players included Hod Smith, Fred Bauer, Jim Naylor, George Hebb and Aus Moore.
Of the old time clubs, the Vigos secured the great honors by defeating Paris and Marshall, their two biggest rivals, on the same summer day. With Sam Duncan and Scott Bell pitching against the Gerrunagh brothers, the Vigos won, 65 to 35.
In the second game, with Bell and Will Tuell facing McMurchir and Booth, the Vigos edged Paris, 36 to 31.
It was claimed that McMurchir drugged Bell’s tea during the lunch hour and Catcher Bell could not see Tuell’s curve for three innings.
The rest of the Vigos line-up that day included Bro Tuesch (captain), Will Ripley, Joe Smith, Dick Crain, Charley Voorhees, Frank Bauer and Henry Gilbert.
The Vigos were very successful that year but Marshall won the Series more than one year. The Sycamores, a product of the Crescents, was the best team in the area after they acquired the services of pitcher Tony Gallagher, father of future vaudeville and motion picture star Skeets Gallagher
During the pre-professional days, the best pitchers were Joe Barnett of the Phoenix, Tom Milner of the Crescents, Will Tuell of the Vigos and the Sycamores and Anthony “Tony” Gallagher of the Sycamores and the Browns.
The greatest hitters of the era were Henry Deming and Frank Bauer (sometimes spelled Bareur). Scott Bell was considered the best catcher. Charley Voorhees, son of U.S. Sen. Daniel W. Voorhees, was lauded as the best infielder. Bro Tuesch was touted as “the best all-around player.” Tuesch, John Stump and William “Kid” Myers were considered “fine captains” and players.
Between 1867 and 1876, in an era of no gate receipts, baseball in Terre Haute owed more to Voorhees than any other person. “He was an active spirit who never tired of working or playing.”
