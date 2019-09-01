The State of Indiana has long been famed as a home of authors.
It is particularly a surprise to learn how many writers have emanated from Terre Haute. One immediately thinks of Max Ehrmann, Theodore Dreiser, Eugene V. Debs and Claude G. Bowers.
Those authors already were well known in 1925, when Anna Bowles Wiley identified nearly 100 others in a feature for the Terre Haute Tribune.
Ehrmann, at one time labeled “the poet of the Wabash,” was born in Terre Haute Sept. 26, 1872. Before 1925, he wrote “The Mystery of Madeline Le Blanc,” “Prayer and Other Prose Poems,” “Who Entereth Here, and Other Selections,” “Farrago,” “Fearsome Riddle,” “Jesus, A Passion Play,” “Poems,” “Wife of Marobius, a play,” “David and Bathsheba” and “The Virgin’s Dream.”
“Desiderata” was not written until 1927.
Ehrmann was a member of the Author’s League of America and was making plans to stage “Jesus, A Passion Play.” It took Max a long time to produce his work, writing and rewriting each script many times.
Dreiser was born Aug. 27, 1871. His parents were John Paul and Sarah Dresser. He was the brother of Paul Dresser, author of the state song, “On the Banks of the Wabash, Far Away.”
He received his education in the Terre Haute Public Schools and entered into newspaper work in 1892, when he became a reporter for the Chicago Daily Globe.
Dreiser became dramatic editor for the St. Louis Globe-Democrat in 1892 and 1893. He also worked for Harper’s Bazaar, McClure’s, Cosmopolitan and Muncy magazines.
He was editor of Smith’s Magazine and managing editor of “Broadway.” He has written “Hoosier Holiday,” “The Genius,” “Jennie Gerhardt,” “Twelve Men,” “Financier” and “Sister Carrie.”
The “Greatest Socialist Leader in the World of Labor,” Debs was editor of Fireman’s Fund magazine for many years. He was the author and volumes of socialist papers, including several series of articles in Everybody’s, Cosmopolitan, Muncy, World Outlook, Harper’s and a variety of other magazines and periodicals.
“Party Battles of the Jackson Period,” Bowers’ most ambitious effort before 1925, kept the writer at his desk until 1 o’clock a.m. every morning in search of the atmosphere and moods. He read more than 60 volumes of private correspondence of the principals and visited the homes and haunts of various characters in the book.
He went to Monticello, the home of Jefferson; The Grange, the home of Hamilton; the Schuyler mansion in Albany, where Hamilton wooed and won his wife; the home of John Adams in Quincy; and the homes of poet Philip Freneau in New Jersey, Fisher Ames in Dedham, Mass., and Timothy Pickering of Salem.
Bowers perfected his trade as a columnist for the Terre Haute Star.
In 1916, Bowers published “The Irish Orators,” his first book. It was written at night in the office of U. S. Sen. John Worth Kern. He later wrote a biography of Senator Kern. For six years, Bowers wrote “Washington Side-Lights,” a column for the Terre Haute Tribune.
Rev. William Riley (Stoddard) Halstead, born in Riley, Ind., wrote several religious books. Ida Husted Harper, born in Brookville and a high school principal in Peru, married controversial Terre Haute attorney Thomas Harper, Debs’ lawyer.
Many years later, she became a historian for the suffrage movement and Susan B. Anthony’s biographer.
Mary Hannah Krout, a journalist from Crawfordsville, wrote several books while residing in Terre Haute.
Col. Richard W. Thompson, a native of Culpepper Country, Virginia, who was secretary of interior under President Rutherford Hayes, wrote several books on affairs of state, including “Personal Recollections of Sixteen Presidents from Washington to Lincoln.” Thompson was Terre Haute city attorney, Congressman, state representative and judge during a distinguished career.
Reporter Wiley also identified Louis J. Rettger, Physics professor at Indiana State Normal; Frances Foster Perry, “Heart’s Desire;” Jack Rutherford, “The Other Man’s Story;” Howard Sandison, “The Three Links;” Martina Swafford, “Wych-Elm;” James Paxton Voorhees, son of U.S. Senator Daniel W. Voorhees, “Caverns of Dawn;” Rev. Lyman Abbott, first pastor of Congregational Church; editor of numerous religious papers and his autobiography; Charles Bean, psychologist, Indiana State Normal professor; Anna Robinson Black, “Hoosier Girl Abroad;” Lillie Stanley Blatchley, Wiley High School teacher, writer of fiction; Erle E. Clippinger, professor, Indiana State Normal and Muncie Normal; Judge David W. Henry, “Richard W. Thompson Memorial;” Melville Howe, science professor at Rose Polytechnic; Oscar L. Kelso, “Arithmetic;” and E.W. Kemp, “History for Graded District Schools.”
In addition, Cyrus F. McNutt, autobiographical sketch of his life of a lawyer and judge; Charles C. Oakey, writer of local history; Lydia Whitaker, Wiley High School Latin teacher; “Prophet of Martinique;” James A. Wickersham, poet, English book; Thomas Gray, native of Scotland, “Smithsonian Physical Tables;” Charles Madison Curry, several volumes of literary readings; Capt. George Wales Cutter, Indiana poet laureate; Ulysses Orange Cox, dean of men at Indiana State Normal, “Psychology;” Judge Jesse Conard, editor of the Wabash Courier and several novels; Lauren E. Crane, biographer, “Newton Booth of California;” Blackford Condit, Biblical scholar, “History of Early Terre Haute from 1816;” Lydia Landon Elliott, “Skeleton’s Message;” A.C. Ford, “Tenting Tonight on the Old Camp Ground;” Arthur Stafford Hathaway, Rose Poly mathematics professor; Charles R. Henderson, religious writer; Sydney Brian Davis, philosopher; Charles Redway Dwyer, geographer; William Eggleston, legal scholar; Emma Squires and Grace Dwyer Riehm, two youthful serial writers.
