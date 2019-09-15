Russell Lee “Boobie” Clark, “Handsome Harry” Pierpont, John Dillinger and Edward Shouse were in Michigan City Prison on the morning of Dec. 16, 1930, when a new Buick sedan double-parked outside the Citizens State Bank in Clinton.
The sedan’s occupants were James “Oklahoma Jack” Clark, G.W. “Dad” Landy, Walter Dietrich, Herman K. Lamm and Edward H. Hunter.
Hunter was a Terre Haute resident without a criminal record.
An escapee from the Kansas State Reformatory, Russell Clark was sought for killing Lafayette policeman Charles Arman on Nov. 1, 1927, during a heist at the Tippecanoe Loan and Trust Co.
He also as linked to a $200,000 hijacking of an U.S. Mint armored car in Denver during December 1922 and a $67,000 robbery of the Frankfort State Bank.
Seventy-one years old, Landy had been recently acquitted of robbing a bank in St. Bernice.
Known by several aliases, Dietrich’s rap sheet included a 1925 robbery of a Los Angeles theatre. He was being sought for his role in the robbery of Procter & Gamble Soap’s St. Louis payroll on March 7, 1929.
Boasting arrests dating back to 1914, Lamm served a year in the Utah State Prison for grand larceny and spearheading a $296,000 holdup at Northwestern National Bank in Milwaukee on Dec. 8, 1924.
Five accomplices were captured but Lamm, popularly known as “The Baron” and “Thomas Bell,” escaped.
A defrocked sergeant in the Prussian army, Lamm had earned worldwide esteem for bringing discipline to robberies: schematics, timing and rehearsals. Drawings, spare vehicles and gasoline were incorporated into each plan.
In Clinton on Dec. 16, Landy and Dietrich promptly ordered all bank employees and the only customer to lay on the floor while the invaders cleaned out the tellers’ drawers.
“Oklahoma Jack” instructed assistant cashier Lawrence Jackson to open two vaults, coldcocking him when he could not disengage a time lock.
Clinton barber C.E. VanSickle cautiously approached the suspicious Buick brandishing a shotgun as the bandits exited the bank carrying nearly $16,000 in cash and bonds. Hunter made an erratic U-turn and hit the curb, deflating one front tire. His fleeing auto thumped down Vine Street.
Two miles north on Highway 63, the thugs stopped to change the tire. The lead pursuit vehicle, occupied by Clinton police chief Everett “Pete” Helms and patrolman Walter Burnsides, was riddled by slugs from three submachine guns. Burnsides was wounded during the skirmish but his shot pierced a rear tire as the car sped away.
The second blowout forced the robbers to abandon one stolen Buick for another. A speed governor prevented the second Buick from exceeding 35 miles per hour. Forced to abandon that car, the outlaws flagged down a Chevrolet cattle truck owned by Wells Gilbert.
Three miles south of Dana, former deputy sheriff Joe Walker picked up the chase but was slain in an ensuing crossfire.
When Gilbert’s cattle truck overheated near Scotland, Ill., Gilbert was released but it took time for the fugitives to find their next vehicle. By the time they had stolen a Ford, National Guard scout planes and about 150 vigilantes were in pursuit.
One vehicle ran out of gasoline at Leo Moody’s farm near Sidell, Ill. As the posse closed in, Moody emptied his rifle at the desperadoes. Clinton police chief Helms killed Hunter and Ernest Boetto of Clinton, a member of the posse, is credited with killing Barron Lamm from 400 yards.
Fulfilling his pledge not to return to prison, Landy committed suicide in Moody’s hoghouse.
Oklahoma Jack Clark and Dietrich surrendered and both were sentenced to life imprisonment for Walker’s murder. The pair soon built new friendships in Michigan City. Dietrich was assigned to work in the prison shirt factory.
Dietrich and Clark added a new dimension to the knowledge amassed by John Dillinger during his 45-month stay at Michigan City Prison: Herman Lamm’s scientific robbery techniques.
Soon after Dillinger was paroled on May 22, 1933, he put his education to use. Pierpont, the inmate he most respected, Russell Clark, Charles Makley, Edward Shouse and Red Hamilton faced lengthy prison terms. Freeing them became Dillinger’s obsession.
Upon obtaining freedom, Dillinger’s first associates included prison pals Harry Copeland and Hilton Crouch. Mary Longnacker became a paramour. Mary Kinder, who had a brother, brother-in-law, husband and boy friend incarcerated simultaneously, was a vital contact.
Dillinger also visited Pearl Elliott in Kokomo. Soon she was a trusted confidant.
Copeland was paroled on July 1, 1933. On July 19, he joined Dillinger in an effort to rob the Rockville National Bank. It turned into a fiasco. The two thieves netted less than $200 and escaped in a 1933 Plymouth stolen earlier from an Indianapolis priest.
Adopting routines expounded by Baron Lamm and his disciples, the pair abandoned the new Plymouth at Jungle Park, 12 miles north, and departed in a stored yellow Chrysler Imperial roadster.
On Sept. 20, Indiana State Police detective Matt Leach extravagantly claimed that either or both men, with or without aides, had robbed 24 banks in four states. The Rockville bank was not on the list.
