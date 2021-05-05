Horizon Health at Paris, Illinois is offering a grief support group for people who have lost a loved one during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group will meet Mondays, May 10 to June 28, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. All eight sessions will take place at Senior Care, located in the Life Center building at 745 E. Court St. on the Horizon Health campus.
The group will be led by a team of social workers. They include Connie Rhoads, Senior Care manager; Lisa Brinkerhoff, Senior Care therapist; and Abby Barrett, social services coordinator at Horizon Health.
“COVID has caused tremendous mental stress, especially among those who have suffered the loss of a loved one,” Rhoads said. “If you lost someone during the pandemic due to COVID-19 or even something other than COVID, then this support group is for you.”
The support group is available to ages18 and older. All discussions are kept confidential. In accordance with COVID guidelines, the group can only accommodate a limited number of participants at this time. Registration is required. Call 217-466-4170.
