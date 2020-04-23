Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently recognized CENTURY 21 Elite sales affiliates Amy Gordon and Matt Renn with the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award. Both will receive a customized glass trophy, in addition to being recognized at the CENTURY 21 Global Conference.
The annual award is based on results from the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Survey which is emailed to consumers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home. To earn the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award, an agent must receive completed customer surveys for at least 50 percent of their transactions surveyed from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, with an average survey score of at least 95 percent or better for 2 consecutive years.
Gordon and Renn provide clients with knowledge and advice related to their real estate transaction and offers them confidence during what may be the most significant purchase of a lifetime, said Natalie Green, broker/owner of CENTURY 21 Elite.
Gordon has been with CENTURY 21 Elite for eight years, Renn for six years.
