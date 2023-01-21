  • Bradley University recently announced its fall 2022 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.

Johnna Armstrong Watson of Paris, majoring in psychology

Christiana Marlowe of Paris, majoring in management and leadership human resource management

Sydni Adams of Marshall, majoring in psychology

  • Cedarville University recently announced its fall 2022 Dean’s List. Students receive this achievement for obtaining a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Austin Shepard of Terre Haute

Michael White of Greencastle

Emma Beachy of Rosedale

Micah Beachy of Rosedale

  • Olivet Nazarene University released its Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester. To qualify, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.

Sara Burger of Paris

Kaitlin Draper of Hutsonville

Isabella Dunbar of Terre Haute

Caleb Swearingen of Brazil

  • Morghan Bacon

    • of Terre Haute has been named to the Knox College Dean’s List of distinguished students for the 2022 fall Term. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have earned at least 2.5 credits in the term, with a grade point average of 3.6 or better (on a 4.0 scale).

    Southern New Hampshire University recently announced its fall 2022 Dean’s List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List.

    Holly Pearson of Linton

    Madison Gosnell of CaseySNHU released its President’s List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List.Steven Brown of CloverdaleBritt Beck of Linton

    Caden Hurley of Terre Haute

    Lacey Vischak of Terre Haute

    Kevin Zmijewski of Terre Haute

    Salem Neumann of Terre Haute

    Samantha Allen of Brazil

    Sarah Davis of Clinton

    Joshua Castaneda of Montezuma

    Dustin Marietta of Cayuga

    Stuart Pierson of Marshall

    • The University of Evansville recently announced its Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. To be placed on the Dean’s List, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

    Devon Langley of Terre Haute, majoring in communication and psychology

    Emily Clark of Terre Haute, majoring in psychology

    Emma Royer of Sullivan, majoring in psychology

    Jonathan Finn of Terre Haute, majoring in theatreAllison Welch of Jasonville, majoring in elementary education

    Elliot Boutell of Terre Haute, majoring in exercise science

    Carson Kline of Terre Haute, majoring in exercise scienceAustin Landis of Linton, majoring in exercise science

    Maria Roshel of Terre Haute, majoring in exercise science

    Johni Boone of Sullivan, majoring in nursingDavid Lorimer of Greencastle, majoring in nursing

    Patricia Solliday of Switz City, majoring in nursing

    Levi Middleton of Robinson, majoring in management

    Crispin Ewen of Terre Haute, majoring in marketing and global business

