- Bradley University recently announced its fall 2022 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
Johnna Armstrong Watson of Paris, majoring in psychology
Christiana Marlowe of Paris, majoring in management and leadership human resource management
Sydni Adams of Marshall, majoring in psychology
III
- Cedarville University recently announced its fall 2022 Dean’s List. Students receive this achievement for obtaining a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Austin Shepard of Terre Haute
Michael White of Greencastle
Emma Beachy of Rosedale
Micah Beachy of Rosedale
III
- Olivet Nazarene University released its Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester. To qualify, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
Sara Burger of Paris
Kaitlin Draper of Hutsonville
Isabella Dunbar of Terre Haute
Caleb Swearingen of Brazil
III
of Terre Haute has been named to the Knox College Dean’s List of distinguished students for the 2022 fall Term. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have earned at least 2.5 credits in the term, with a grade point average of 3.6 or better (on a 4.0 scale).
III
Southern New Hampshire University recently announced its fall 2022 Dean’s List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List.
Holly Pearson of Linton
Madison Gosnell of CaseySNHU released its President’s List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List.Steven Brown of CloverdaleBritt Beck of Linton
Caden Hurley of Terre Haute
Lacey Vischak of Terre Haute
Kevin Zmijewski of Terre Haute
Salem Neumann of Terre Haute
Samantha Allen of Brazil
Sarah Davis of Clinton
Joshua Castaneda of Montezuma
Dustin Marietta of Cayuga
Stuart Pierson of Marshall
III
- The University of Evansville recently announced its Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. To be placed on the Dean’s List, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Devon Langley of Terre Haute, majoring in communication and psychology
Emily Clark of Terre Haute, majoring in psychology
Emma Royer of Sullivan, majoring in psychology
Jonathan Finn of Terre Haute, majoring in theatreAllison Welch of Jasonville, majoring in elementary education
Elliot Boutell of Terre Haute, majoring in exercise science
Carson Kline of Terre Haute, majoring in exercise scienceAustin Landis of Linton, majoring in exercise science
Maria Roshel of Terre Haute, majoring in exercise science
Johni Boone of Sullivan, majoring in nursingDavid Lorimer of Greencastle, majoring in nursing
Patricia Solliday of Switz City, majoring in nursing
Levi Middleton of Robinson, majoring in management
Crispin Ewen of Terre Haute, majoring in marketing and global business
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.