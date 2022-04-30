• Cassandra Howe (Childress) will graduate May 5 from Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., with a doctorate degree in occupational therapy. She will graduate with distinctions of being an elected class representative, member of the Belmont Student Occupational Therapy Association and a member of the Pi Theta Epsilon Academic Honor Society. Following graduation she will work as a pediatric occupational therapist at No Stone Unturned, a nonprofit outpatient clinic in Manhattan, Kan. She is a graduate of Terre Haute North Vigo High School and Ball State University. Howe is a Terre Haute native and the daughter of John and Penny Childress.
Goals, pride and achievements: April 30, 2022
