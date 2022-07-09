10. Riverton Parke High School senior Sydney Myers was recently awarded the Gongaware Scholarship from Indiana State University. The Gongaware Scholarship is for students planning to major in financial services or insurance and risk management. Myers will receive $9,000 per year, renewable for up to three additional years, plus an additional $3,000 professional development account to be utilized over the course of four years. Four of these scholarships are awarded each year. In order to qualify for this scholarship, students must meet at least one of the following criteria: a cumulative GPA of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, an 1140 SAT or 23 ACT, or rank in the top 15% of their senior class.
