Girls encouraged to apply for Pacers, Fever program

The Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever have teamed up with Nike, the NBA and WNBA for season 3 of the Game Growers Program with a mission to get seventh- and eighth-grade girls to play sports.
All eligible girls are encouraged to apply to share ideas and collaborate with the Pacers and Fever on a mission to grow sports participation in their community.
Girls in seventh or eighth grade, who are at least 13 years old at the time of application, are eligible to submit.
Girls team up in pairs or individually to share their idea to grow sports for girls using an online application.
The Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever will select Game Growers co-captains, who will work with Nike and Pacers and Fever teammates to complete missions and develop game plans.
With the help of the Pacers, Fever and Nike, the co-captains will share their final game plans with the world.
Applications are open through Nov. 29 at www.gamegrowers.com.
