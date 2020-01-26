This week I’d like to share links to some online databases that have helped me in my own genealogical research.
• https://archive.org/details/genealogy — A group of online records through the Allen County Library in Ft. Wayne, the University of Toronto, and the University of Illinois.
• https://blogs.loc.gov/thesignal/2013/09/71-digital-portals-to-state-history/ — A page with 71 links into different state and regional archives.
• https://everynameindex.com/free_indexes — Links to a number of online indexes, organized by state.
• https://www.cyberdriveillinois.com/departments/archives/databases/home.html — Online databases from the Illinois State Archives–includes death and marriage indexes.
• https://www.ilsos.gov/isa/pubdomsrch.jsp — The Illinois public domain land tract database.
• https://secure.in.gov/apps/iara/search/Home/Search?RecordSeriesId=6 — Online records in the Indiana State Archives.
• https://www.in.gov/library/databases.htm — Online records in the Indiana State Library.
• http://www.indianasgore.com/indianas-gore/ — Numerous online indexes to the records of Indiana’s “gore” area.
• http://www.interment.net/us/index.htm — Links to death and burial information by state.
• http://ukcc.uky.edu/vitalrec/ — Kentucky Vital Records Index–deaths, divorces, and marriages.
• http://www.mdch.state.mi.us/osr/gendisx/index.asp — Michigan historical death records.
• https://s1.sos.mo.gov/Records/Archives/ — Links to Missouri death records, supreme court database, and penitentiary database.
• https://s1.sos.mo.gov/records/archives/archivesdb/soldiers/#soldiersearch — Missouri soldiers index. War of 1812-WWI.
• https://s1.sos.mo.gov/records/archives/archivesdb/land/ — Missouri land patents.
• https://immigrantships.net/newcompass/pass_lists/listthiessen.html — Passenger Lists – Thiessen’s Index.
• https://wiki.rootsweb.com/wiki/index.php/Kentucky_Vital_Records — Links to Kentucky birth, death, and marriage records.
• https://www.nps.gov/civilwar/soldiers-and-sailors-database.htm — Civil War soldiers and sailors database.
• http://www.virtualjamestown.org/indentures/about_indentures.html — Indentured servants’ registers.
• https://www.libertyellisfoundation.org/passenger — Search for immigrants who came through Ellis Island.
• https://kentuckygenealogy.org/court — Kentucky court records including an 1800s divorce index.
• http://aomol.msa.maryland.gov/html/land.html — Archives of Maryland Online–land records and more.
• http://genealogytrails.com/vir/fincastle/fincastlecommissionerland.html — Early Kentucky land owners recorded in Fincastle County, Virginia, 1773-80.
• www.linkpendium.com — Links to hundreds of localities by state and then county.
