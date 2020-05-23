Editor’s note: This genealogy column previously ran in the Jan. 21, 1996, edition of the Tribune-Star.
To many people, the words “double dating” and “Old Style” might conjure up visions of two couples with a 6-pack of beer, but to genealogists these terms refer to changes in the calendar that took place over 240 years ago.
Any researcher who has traced his/her family back to the early 1700s has probably seen years of birth, christening, marriage, and death indicated with a slash, as in 1736/7. This is called “double dating,” and dates have this dual form due to the fact that, historically, the first day of a new year did not always begin on January 1. Depending on which area of the world you’re looking at, the first day of a new year could have been Christmas, Easter, the vernal equinox, or Jan. 1.
As strange as it seems now, until 1752 in areas controlled by Great Britain (and this includes the American colonies), the new year began on March 25. This means that March 24 would be the last day of one year and March 25 would begin the next (for example, the day following March 24, 1736, was March 25, 1737). A person not familiar with this system would nowadays believe that there was an entire year between these two dates when in fact this was not so.
Areas of strong Catholic influence (such as Maryland), Dutch influence (as in New York) and Scottish influence (all of Scotland) began using Jan. 1 as the beginning of a new year long before England did; therefore in the colonies a practice began of using a double dating system on dates between Jan. 1 and March 25 prior to 1752 (the year that England also adopted Jan. 1).
Let’s use our first president’s birthday as an example. George Washington was born in February 1831/2, before January 1 was universally adopted as New Year’s Day. In areas where January 1 was the first of the year, it was already 1832, but in areas where March 25 was the beginning of the new year, it was still 1831. Therefore the date is written with a slash to include both years. The thing to remember is that the second date is the correct one by our present calendar. Also, only dates between Jan. 1 and March 24 used this double system because after March 24 the year was the same for both systems.
Next time I will cover another significant change in our way of accounting for the passage of time — the change from the Julian calendar (“Old Style”) to the present-day Gregorian calendar (“New Style”).
