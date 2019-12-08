Family researchers are always looking for new tools to assist in finding documents. Sometimes there is an instrument created for another use but it ends up being helpful for genealogical purposes. The website is one such example. I wrote about this website a few years back, and it remains a valuable resource.
Doxpop gives the user instant access to recorded documents, tax warrants, and court cases from any participating county in Indiana. This service was created to assist attorneys, paralegals, title companies, real estate agents, mortgage companies, banks, and others to access public records without having to drive to a court house. Of particular interest to family researchers is the fact that the site provides access to deeds. The site features the ability to search in a single county or state-wide by full name or surname only.
To use the site, go to At this point, you will not have an account, but you can still use the site. Look over the site first and do some name searches to get familiar with how it works. There are three searchable tabs on the home page. Two involve searching tax warrants and court cases across the state. All 92 Indiana counties participate in these portions of the site, representing information on nearly 32 million court cases and 10 million tax warrants. Some genealogists may want to use this section but it is not as useful as the next one.
The next box is for searching and accessing other recorded documents, including deeds, mortgages, liens, and releases, and would probably be of greatest importance to the genealogist. Only 42 counties in the state participate in this portion. In the Wabash Valley, this includes Vigo, Vermillion, Sullivan, Parke, and Putnam counties – but not Clay County – representing nearly 19 million recorded documents across the state from the participating counties.
At this point, since you have not signed up with the site, your search results will give you the name of the primary party on the document, the type of document (such as “deed”), the date (if it is a more recent document), and the county where the original document was created. There will be two links called “details” and “available” that you won’t be able to use until you have an account.
So next you should create an account. You can choose a paid account or free. A free account gives the user six free searches per month. When I signed up for this option, I was actually given 9 “bonus” searches, for a total of 15. With your account, you can go back and the “details” links of your searches will be available to you. This gives the book and page number of the document, along with other information. For older deeds that do not have the text online, you can use this reference information to create a list of deeds of interest and then order a copy of the actual deed.
In addition, the “other parties” listed on a document (beyond the primary party) will be revealed when you search with an account. These are often relatives. With an account, you can also use a “preview” link, which gives you access to reading (but not copying or saving) the actual document. Documents as far back as the early 1900s are online. You can also order the document for $1 per page, if you wish.
A good strategy is to get the most out of using your limited free searches by doing broad surname searches rather than full-name searches. I searched my own surname and got 120 hits statewide. Most of these hits involved a great-uncle who bought a lot of buildings in Terre Haute in the early 1900s. Other hits were myself and my own immediate family. But if I had searched for people using their full names I would have been able to access only six names with my free searches (and a search counts against you even if it yields no hits).
Doxpop is definitely a worthwhile website to check out and a good tool for the genealogist.
