If you can trace an ancestor back to 17th century England, there is a little-known resource that is almost like a census for that time. This is a group of records called the Protestation Returns of 1641-2.
Protestations were oaths of loyalty that every adult male in England was required to make to the Protestant Church of England under King Charles I. But the law’s real purpose was to ferret out religious dissent and particularly to identify Catholics, who in general would not take the oath.
These rolls were recorded in every parish. About one-third survive and can be searched and viewed on the Family Tree Tips website at https://familytreetips.co.uk/2017/04/17/searching-the-uk-protestation-returns-of-16411642/. Click on the link to the Portcullis Search Engine to be taken to the search page. The results displayed are the actual lists of persons taking the oath for each parish. Some women took the oath and are also listed.
Palatines to America will hold its Fall Meeting on Oct. 5 at the Indianapolis Liederkranz, 1417 E. Washington St., Indianapolis, from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. It will consist of a day-long conference titled “DNA Basics,” with presenters from the Central Indiana DNA Interest Group.
Session 1, “Beginning with the Basics” will cover “all you need to know about doing DNA testing . . . the different types of DNA tests and what makes each DNA testing company unique.”
Session 2, “Ancestry.com DNA Walkthrough” will cover “creating trees, finding and using cM measurement to estimate relationships, using tree tags, creating groups, using thru lines, messaging your matches, and so much more.”
Session 3, “Meet the Relatives” will cover “tricks and tips to sort your matches, identify their relationships, [and] identify matches even though they don’t have trees.” The session will focus on tests from Ancestry, FamilyTreeDNA, My Heritage, Living DNA, and 23andMe.
Session 4, “Putting It All Together,” will illustrate how DNA was used to solve some German brick walls. This is a question-and-answer session involving a panel of speakers.
There will also be 15-minute personal DNA consultations available. These must be requested in advance, and openings are given out on a first come, first serve basis.
Registration is $25, lunch not included. For further information and registration information, visit the Indiana Chapter of Palatines to America web site at https://www.palam.org/indiana-palam-chapter.phpcontact. To arrange for a personal DNA consultation contact indianapalam@gmail.com.
The Wabash Valley Genealogy Society will hold its monthly meeting from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 14 in the Vigo County Public Library. The topic will be “Early Court Records of the Indiana Territory 1790–1830.” Many of these records are housed in the historic McGrady-Brockman House in Vincennes. This House is home to several separate library collections all under one roof. The program will be presented by Ann Hecht, Cindy Frederick, and Steve Smith, all of whom work in the McGrady-Brockman House.
Prior to this presentation, the WVGS will conduct a short special business meeting promptly at 6:30 p.m. to vote on amendments to the by-laws.
