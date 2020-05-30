Editor’s note: This genealogy column ran in the Jan. 28,1996, issue of the Tribune-Star.
From the beginning of time, human beings sought a system to observe and record the passage of time. These systems were based on either the cycles of the moon (resulting in 13 cycles) or the position of the sun (resulting in 12 months). In 46 B.C. Julius Caesar (with the help of a Greek astronomer) devised a solar calendar which assumed that a year was 3651/4 days long. To correct for the extra 1/4 day, every fourth year was designated as a leap year and was assigned an extra day.
However, the Julian calendar was too long by about 111/4 minutes per year. By 1582 the calendar had gotten out of sync by about 10 days. The vernal equinox (the first day of spring) was occurring on March 10 instead of March 21. If left uncorrected, the Julian calendar would gain an extra day every 128 years.
Because this error was affecting the placement of Easter, Pope Gregory XIII ordered a correction to be made in 1582. The day following October 4 would be called October 15, thus dropping the 10 extra days. To keep this error from occurring again, only one out of four years ending in “00,” (which were previously all leap years), would now be leap years.
This new calendar system was called the Gregorian calendar. It was adopted right away by predominantly Catholic countries. However, the Protestant Reformation was in full swing, and many of the Protestant areas did not want anything to do with a decree from a Catholic pope.
Thus, it took another 200-300 years to be adopted worldwide. It was adopted in 1752 by England and its American colonies. At that time, the day following Sept. 2 was moved up to Sept. 14, dropping 11 days from the calendar.
Genealogists doing research in this time period sometimes see the initials “O.S.” (Old Style) or “N.S.” (New Style) after a date. This simply means that the date is either by the old Julian calendar or it has been converted to the new Gregorian calendar (which is still in use today).
For example, George Washington was born on Feb. 11 according to the Julian calendar in use at the time of his birth, but when that date was converted to “New Style,” his birthday became Feb. 22.
It is up to each researcher whether or not he/she wants to convert all of the Old Style dates on a chart to New Style. Frankly, I don’t bother. It is enough for me to note which dating system was in use at the time of the ancestor’s birth.
One reason genealogists need to be aware of this calendar change is in figuring backwards from a date in New Style to a date in Old Style (prior to 1752). For instance, if an ancestor’s tombstone says “died 4 Sept. 1791, aged 73 years, 1 month, 9 days,” you need to be aware that this ancestor was born under the Julian system, and that 11 days were dropped from the calendar between his birth and his death. The question, in trying to figure out his day of birth, is, did the person who carved the gravestone take this change into account?
That is something we will never know, but by being aware of the calendar change, you will know that there are perhaps two possible birth dates for your ancestor, depending on whether he kept his “old” date, or switched his birthday to the “new” date.
