The Charles R. Hale Collection of Connecticut Cemetery Inscriptions represents a remarkable body of work conducted by a single individual during the 1930s. Hale was the Connecticut State Military Necrologist and was assisted in his work by Secretary Mary H. Babin. He began a project in 1916 searching specifically for veterans’ graves for the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War. Then in 1934 he supervised a W.P.A. cemetery inscription project for the entire state of Connecticut.
These inscriptions are available online. The web site is operated by New Horizons Genealogy and is located at http://www.hale-collection.com/index.html. The introductory page best describes the database: This collection “contains vital information from headstone inscriptions in over 2,000 Connecticut cemeteries that were recorded in a W.P.A. project directed by Charles R. Hale [in] 1932-5. These records are bound in volumes for each town and are indexed on slips in a single alphabetical file. Many cemeteries had been abandoned and long-forgotten when Mr. Hale began his research. For example, [one] town clerk knew of only nine cemeteries in the town; Mr. Hale found 95. He made house-to-house inquiries about old vaguely remembered plots, and then crawled through the woods to find them. He even located a cemetery under [a highway] and several that had been flooded by reservoirs. In total 2,269 cemeteries came to light.”
The site contains online transcriptions of these cemeteries in addition to more transcriptions done later by other researchers–for a total of 3,100 cemeteries in all. A numbering system applies, which is explained on the web site. Each of Connecticut’s eight counties has an individual number: 1) Fairfield, 2) Hartford, 3) Litchfield, 4) Middlesex, 5) New Haven, 6) New London, 7) Tolland, and 8) Windham. After that, the next part of the number represents the town within that county (arranged in alphabetical order), and the final digit represents the individual cemetery. Navigating the site is simple and you don’t have to use the numbering system. Clicking on an individual cemetery reveals a description of its location and a map showing that location. The burials in each cemetery are arranged in alphabetical order. The information posted is what was transcribed from the original gravestones.
A second Connecticut resource is the Barbour Collection of Connecticut Vital Records. This is also a part of the New Horizons Genealogy site and can be found at http://www.newhorizonsgenealogicalservices.com/barbour-collection.htm.
This “is a transcribed collection of the Connecticut vital records (birth, marriage and death) covering the years from 1630 to 1850, arranged in alphabetical order for the state. Named after Lucius Barnes Barbour, State Examiner of Public Records from 1911-1934, under whose direction the project was begun.”
There are two parts to this collection. One is a statewide alphabetized index of most of the surviving Connecticut town records to about 1850. Next are the bound volumes for each individual town.
These records are online at the above web address, sorted by county, and then by town. Clicking on a town will yield an alphabetical list of names, each of which could represent a birth, marriage, or death record. These vital records are all mixed together, but in alphabetical order by surname. Please note that while the index retained the original spelling of each surname, the bound volumes have consolidated the different spellings of a surname under a single spelling.
Together, these two collections are valuable free resources for identifying ancestors who came from Connecticut–their births, marriages, deaths, and burial locations–just what a genealogist needs.
