Obituaries and death records are used by genealogists to confirm the location and date of death, the date and place of birth of the decedent, the names and birthplaces of the decedent’s parents, and the person’s relatives and survivors. But there is more to look at and consider.
One thing to keep in mind about obituaries is that they could have been run in the newspapers of multiple communities. If a person lived for a long time in one locale and then moved to another place, an obituary could be in the newspapers of both communities. This is especially true if the person came from a well-known or long-established family in a community but moved away. It is worth the time to search for these multiple obituaries because they can summarize different facts about the person’s life.
When looking at death records, take note of every line that is filled out. Although there can be errors on death records, at least it is someplace to start. Beyond the decedent’s basic statistics, look at the funeral home and burial information, often located in a bottom corner. The exact cemetery is often listed on a death record. But beware that sometimes the wrong cemetery is recorded — probably because the family changed their mind about the burial place after the death record was made out. That is why it is good to confirm the burial place either with funeral home records or by looking at the actual records of the particular cemetery.
If the funeral home is listed on a death record, you might be able to contact it to get more information. Some older funeral home records have been placed in libraries or historical society archives. Information you can obtain from funeral home records includes the cost of the funeral and the services used, the person who set up the funeral, the date of death, the date of burial, and the name of the cemetery.
Sometimes only the town of burial is recorded on the death record, which will narrow down your search to the several cemeteries in that area. By going from one source to the other — obituary, death record, funeral home, and cemetery office, you can discover and confirm information about a person’s death and burial.
III
The next meeting of the Wabash Valley Genealogy Society will be titled Roadblock Rescue Team Assistance:
The Wabash Valley Genealogy Society will present a panel of members to answer your questions during the January 2020 public program. There are many who just don’t know how to proceed on breaking down that “brick wall” and the Society hopes that everyone can help each other by sharing each other’s knowledge and websites. Bring your questions, sources, pedigree charts and laptop. Questions that may be answered could include: computer help, navigating a certain website, finding websites, how to search for military ancestors, how to search for ancestors abroad, how to organize your genealogy, finding help on your missing person, using newspapers, new websites, finding ancestors in Europe, etc. These are examples of what you may ask.
Your participation is very much needed to make this program successful. Registration forms (for questions) are available on the WVGS web page: www.inwvgs.org. Registration is not necessary to attend and you may bring questions with you that evening; however, if they are lengthy it would be helpful if you send them ahead of time.
The session will take place at the WVGS monthly meeting on Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the Vigo County Public Library. For additional information, contact Pat Rogers at Mrs.Genealogy44@aol.com, e-mail the WVGS at wvgs@inwvgs.org, or call 812-230-0631.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.