This is the final article of a three-part series on Scottish ancestry that ran on Oct. 6 and 13, but was interrupted last week. There are quite a few Scottish record resources online; here are of some of the best.
1. Scotland Online Genealogy Records at FamilySearch WIKI, located at https://www.familysearch.org/wiki/en/Scotland_Online_Genealogy_Records. This is an overall guide to locating Scottish online genealogical records, listed by category of record, with links to each web site and information as to whether the resource is free or pay-for-view. It is a great place to begin your research.
2. FindMyPast, located at https://www.findmypast.co.uk/scottish-family-history-records. This is a UK-based site that is available by subscription, but can be searched for free. Simply set up a free account or sign in with your Facebook account.
3. ScotlandsPeople, located at https://www.scotlandspeople.gov.uk/ is the Scottish government site. It is pay-per-view, but offers a free account that allows the user generous search parameters. You can search the indexes free of charge and use purchased “credits” to view and download the digital images of the historic records you find.
4. Scottish Indexes, located at https://www.scottishindexes.com/ is a family-run site that is free to use and features uncommon databases, such as a paternity index, mental health records, a criminal database, poor house and asylum indexes–as well as vital records, land records, and census records. The user does not have to join anything or set up an account–just go there and search.
5. Memento-mori, located at http://memento-mori.co.uk/. This is a premier site for Scottish burials, listing indices of people buried in Scottish cemeteries. After finding a person of interest (free), you may purchase a photograph of the monument using Pay-Pal. Search on the “burial location” drop-down menu for a particular cemetery and be taken to an index of burials in that cemetery. Free if you don’t order a photograph.
6. The National Library of Scotland, located at https://archive.org/details/nationallibraryofscotland allows users to search Scottish directories and gazetteers, British military lists, Scottish family histories, and more. The maps section is located at https://maps.nls.uk/ and can help family researchers locate the county, village, or parish of their ancestors. Scores of detailed maps are available to examine. Especially helpful are the boundaries viewer and side-by-side map comparison.
7. Scottish Mining Website, located at http://scottishmining.co.uk/ states its purpose as “[providing] information on the history of Scottish mining, compiled from old reports, gazetteers and newspaper articles. The site includes information on all aspects of life in mining towns and villages from working conditions, accidents, and strikes to housing, health, and leisure. Currently the site contains more than 22,000 names of those involved in the coal, iron, and shale mining industries in Scotland, including over 15,000 fatalities.”
8. Scottish Archive Network (SCAN) is located at http://catalogue.nrscotland.gov.uk/scancatalogue/welcome.aspx. “The Scottish Archive Network is a project whose partners are the National Archives of Scotland (NAS), the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF), and the Genealogical Society of Utah (GSU). The project aims to revolutionize access to Scotland’s archives by providing a single electronic catalogue to the holdings of more than 50 Scottish archives.” Its online catalogue is absolutely free to use and doesn’t require an account. Click on “browse” to see a list of the 62 participating archives and choose the ones you want to explore. Emigration records can be searched at https://scan.org.uk/researchrtools/emigration.htm. In addition, some of the SCAN databases can be searched for free on the ScotlandsPeople website (mentioned above).
