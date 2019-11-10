Whether we are beginners, at an intermediate level, or seasoned experts, everyone doing genealogical research has made some mistakes – including small ones like lost documentation or transcription errors, and sometimes really big ones like following the wrong line back. Any mistake we make can hamper our future research and our final product. Mistakes can lead to inaccuracies in our family trees, the inability to find the sources of records and information in our own files, or placing an incorrect individual on a family group sheet. Here are some things to be aware of that will keep the quality of your work at a high level.
1. Record your sources. Find a way that is the easiest and most logical for you and then stick to it. There are a number of methods you can choose from and advice abounds on the Internet. Adopt a method of organizing your findings that goes with the goals of your research. Record every source at the time you find it–not a couple of weeks or months later. This will keep you from subsequently not remembering where you found a particular piece of information.
2. Organize your research. Again, there are a number of organizational methods from which to choose. Keep your research on paper, in virtual files, or both. Label every file and every individual record so it can be identified and located later. When a file gets too big, you can break it into sub-files.
3. Label all old photos. Get to your older family members as soon as possible to identify unknown people who are in old photographs. Don’t put this task off because once an elderly family member dies or becomes confused, you have lost your chance of identifying your old photos. For the same reason, don’t put off interviewing older family members for information, names, places, dates, and stories about the family.
4. Proofread your work and regularly review it for typos and transcription errors. Don’t upload any information to an online tree or database without having reviewed it for errors on your part. If your research on a family line is still a “theory,” unclear, unproven, or unconfirmed, don’t place it out there for public consumption until you are sure that you have adequately met the genealogy proof standard.
5. When doing research into old original records, get acquainted with several aspects of the record. Review the handwriting on the record. If it is in a very old style, individualistic on the part of the writer, or just plain sloppy, get familiar with it by examining other entries that don’t involve your family, just to see how the writer makes capital letters, abbreviates some words or names, and writes the lowercase letters. Does the writer use the “long s” (which looks a bit like a lowercase f, but the loops go in opposite directions)? Also become familiar with how the record keepers are writing the dates. Are they using odd or unconventional abbreviations for dates? For legal documents, remember that some terms (usually the most interesting words that unlock the meaning of the record) are in Latin. Be prepared to look these terms up, as their meanings are consistent with present-day legal terms. All of these things can hinder your transcription of an original record.
6. Don’t overlook any word or detail in a record. Sometimes just one word on a record can send your research in a different direction, but you have to notice that word. For instance, when I saw the word “transported” on an early passenger record for an ancestor, I know he came over as an indentured servant.
7. Don’t use just one source to document your findings, and then quit there. If you get the information you thought you wanted, don’t stop your research – keep going and cross-check your information by looking for other documents. What if that first source of information was incorrect? Relying on only one record that is flawed can lead you down the wrong research paths or cause you to stop your research at a dead end when there is really more to find.
Next week I will discuss what, in my opinion, is the most serious mistake a family researcher can make – something that has become a cancer on genealogy.
