There are no existing Irish censuses covering the entire country prior to 1901. Besides the few incomplete fragments of the Irish census before that date, there is a valuable resource called Griffith’s Valuation of Ireland. Like a census of the taxpayers, its purpose was to survey all Irish landowners and renters to determine the amount of tax each should be required to pay towards the support of the poor.
Sir Richard Griffith carried out the task of property valuation between 1848 and 1864. He painstakingly quantified every taxable piece of agricultural land and buildings county by county. The time span of the valuation represents the periods immediately before, during, and after the potato famine that led to the exodus of millions from the country. The population of Ireland in 1841 was around eight million. Between 1845 and 1850 the population had dropped to two million due to death from the famine and emigration. Griffith’s Valuation contains about one million names; it doesn’t include those who were too poor to own, rent, or lease land.
Information found on the valuation includes the name of the occupier, name of leaser, the county, barony, parish, and townland of residence, the street and subdivision, the ordinance survey page (mapping system), and a description and valuation of the property. Online databases can be searched at Ancestry.com or FindMyPast; both are fee-based. But search Ask About Ireland at http://www.askaboutireland.ie/griffith-valuation for free.
Queries
My sister and I have been working on old family photos. There are several that need a good home. We are looking for someone who would like photos of the Clancy family (mainly from Terre Haute). Harry Clancy, his wife Kate Clancy, and their daughter Margaret Clancy lived on Second Avenue in Terre Haute. Harry Clancy was born April 22, 1874, in Ireland, and died March 14, 1954, in Terre Haute. His wife Katherine was born in Ireland. Their daughter Margaret was born July 18, 1905, and died December 26, 1994. Harry Clancy was a car blacksmith and then a policeman. He lived in Harrison Township, Vigo County, in 1900. Around 1910 the Clancy family lived at 1444 Second Avenue. Harry and Katherine and then Margaret Clancy lived on 1464 Second Avenue from around 1917 to 1994. Margaret Clancy worked at the Meis Department Store in Terre Haute for decades. They are all buried in Calvary Cemetery in Terre Haute. If you are related and would like to give these photographs a good home, contact Joanne Douglas, 200 Ridge Run Ct., Georgetown, TX, phone 512-718-1141, email jbcdouglas@gmail.com.
A reader from Paris submitted this request: I have researched my family history and am looking for an address or phone number to find where I can get a Bell coat of arms. Thank you, Thelda Pitts, 7772 N. 925th St., Paris, IL 61994.
Doing a little research, I see that the Bell name can be either English, Scottish, or Irish. The coats of arms for all three are very similar although not exactly alike. So when ordering one, the person must know the country of origin.
Heraldry and Crests online at https://www.heraldryandcrests.com/ sells products with imprinted with coats of arms and can be contacted by phone at 719-641-5452. Another option is the House of Names online at https://www.houseofnames.com/bell-family-crest. They offer a family crest that is 4.5 x 7.1 inches and is currently on sale for $7.50 (half price). Their phone number is 888-468-7686. The Tree Maker at https://www.thetreemaker.com/family-coat-of-arms/shield-jpeg.html offers digital crests for $19.95. These would be downloaded as a digital PDF file and then could be taken somewhere for printing. The company also offers other products embellished with coats of arms. They can be reached by phone at 866-480-0202.
