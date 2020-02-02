The New England Historic Genealogical Society has released the second volume in their Early New England Families Study Project. In their words: "Addressing the lack of compiled information on individuals who immigrated to New England after the Great Migration, the Early New England Families Study Project provides accurate and concise published summaries of seventeenth-century New Englanders. The project uses Clarence Almon Torrey’s bibliographic index of early New England marriages as a guide and focuses on the families of children of Great Migration parents and on individuals who immigrated from 1641 through 1700.”
Early New England Families, 1641-1700, Volume 1 was released some time ago and is comprised of fifty sketches of families, including the following surnames: Allen, Andrews, Arnold, Bulkeley, Capen, Coney, Denison, Dibble, Dudley, Feake, Fones, Foster, Gaylord, Hallett, Hawkredd, Hilton, Hobart, Hudson, Hull, Jackson, Jenney, Johnson, Kimball, Leverett, Lothrop/Lathrop, Lyman, Makepeace, May, Mellowes, Morton, Newgate, Norman, Oliver, Perkins, Phippen, Rossiter, Saltonstall, Shelley, Stansfield, Stileman, Veren, Warner, Winthrop, Woodbury, and Woodward.
Early New England Families, 1641-1700, Volume 2 has recently been released and continues on with fifty more sketches of New England surnames: Bacon, Badcock, Bayley, Carter, Clark, Cornish, Dunham, Dyer, Fairbanks, Fisher, Glover, Goodspeed, Grout, Hinckley, Holgrave/Holgrove, Hollister, Lamprey, Lane, Lowell, Marchant, Mason, Maverick, Morse, Moulton, Newton, Nichols, Oliver, Pike, Scottow/Scotto, Sherman, Starr, Stone, Stowe/Stow, Tompkins, Ward, Williams, Wing, and Winsor/Windsor.
Both books are available in either hardback or paperback format and can be ordered by going to the NEHGS bookstore at https://www.americanancestors.org/index.aspx.
While you are there, check out their three free downloads: “Getting Started Guide,” “Organizing your Research,” and “A Guide to Proving Mayflower Ancestry.”
III
The Wabash Valley Genealogy Society will present a program on Vigo County Cemeteries on Feb. 10 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Vigo County Public Library. The presenters will be Jeannie Regan-Dinius, DNR Special Projects Coordinator, and Sam and Jo Ligget, local volunteers for the DNR who have surveyed over 125 cemeteries in Vigo County
III
The Wabash Valley Genealogy Society will offer Beginning Genealogy Classes on Tuesday evenings starting in mid-February. Class meeting dates will be February 18 and 25 and March 3, 10, 17, and 24. The classes will be held in the Vigo County Public Library from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Participants will learn how to establish research goals, determine a starting point, and develop organizing techniques. They will also learn techniques for interviewing elders, filling out pedigree charts and family group sheets, doing Internet research, and searching for military records.
The fee for the classes includes all materials, a one-year free membership in the WVGS, and a year’s subscription to the newsletter “Wabash Valley Generations.” Class size will be limited to 30. Registration fees vary, so check the web site for cost.
For more information or to register, contact Pat Rogers at mrsgenealogy44@gmail.com or go online at www.inwvgs.org and register through PayPal (which costs an additional $2.00).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.