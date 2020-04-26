In 1768 England entered into a treaty with the Iroquois tribe to open land east and south of the Ohio River to white settlers. Following this treaty, white settlement expanded into what is now West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, the southeastern “gore” region of Indiana, and western Pennsylvania. Although the Iroquois had ceded their claims to the land, the Mingo, Delaware, and Shawnee tribes did not agree to give up their rights to this same land.
In the spring of 1774 violence broke out as the Shawnees tried to drive the white settlers back over the Appalachians. A group of English colonists killed eleven Mingo Indians, some of whom were related to the Mingo Chief Logan. The chief retaliated by taking two dozen warriors into western Pennsylvania and killing thirteen settlers. Following this attack, Capt. John Connolly at Ft. Pitt (present day Pittsburgh) prepared to march on the tribes of the Ohio country. Lord John Murray Dunmore, the governor of Virginia, intervened. Worried that Pennsylvania was expanding into Virginia and Kentucky, Lord Dunmore thought it a strategic move to place his own Virginia militia into the area and then open it up to white settlement. These were the events that lead up to Lord Dunmore’s War.
In August 1774, the Pennsylvania militia entered the Ohio Country and destroyed seven abandoned Mingo villages. Meanwhile, Lord Dunmore sent his Virginia militia into the region. A group of 1,100 men, led by Col. Andrew Lewis, marched down the Little Kanawha River (in what is now West Virginia), intending to meet Dunmore where the Kanawha flows into the Ohio. But Dunmore took a different route, stopped to build a fort, and did not meet with Lewis’ troops in time for the battle.
Chief Cornstalk, a Shawnee who had previously been against war, was provoked by the incursion of Lewis’ troops, so he had sent 1,000 warriors to drive them out. On October 10, 1774, the Battle of Point Pleasant was fought between the two forces. With nearly equal losses on both sides, Lewis managed to drive the Shawnees north of the Ohio River to Cornstalk’s Town, in present-day Pickaway County, Ohio.
Dunmore’s troops marched west from his position and met with Chief Cornstalk on the Pickaway Plains to make peace. Meanwhile, Lewis’ angry troops arrived, intent on finishing their battle with Chief Cornstalk. Dunmore ordered Lewis and the frustrated troops to go home and proceeded to sign a treaty with Cornstalk. Thus ended Lord Dunmore’s War, which made the Ohio Country much safer for the inevitable white settlement.
However, Chief Logan of the Mingo tribe refused to sign the treaty. He delivered an eloquent message under the so-called Logan elm. Logan’s Lament, as the speech was called, was praised by Thomas Jefferson as one of the best examples of classic rhetoric the world had ever produced.
The American Revolution followed right on the heels of Lord Dunmore’s War.
To search for an ancestor who may have fought in this brief war, visit the FamilySearch catalog page at https://www.familysearch.org/search/catalog/1673549?availability=Online and click on the word “here” for the digital version of the book History of the Battle of Point Pleasant. This is a searchable document by clicking on the magnifying glass at the bottom. It contains the names of persons who participated in this battle.
