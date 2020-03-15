In last week’s column I listed a number of web sites where a person seeking his or her War of 1812 ancestor could search for that ancestor’s military records. But here’s a little advice – most of the records you will find on your 1812 veteran will not be online at any web site.
I have a War of 1812 ancestor and there is a minimum amount of information about him on those sites. Yet, I have a very large file of records about his military service. Although born in Ohio, he grew up in Kentucky and then went to Natchez, Mississippi, where he enlisted in the army for five years in 1814. The enlistment records detail his age, birthplace, and physical characteristics.
He was wounded at Villere’s Plantation, Louisiana, in a skirmish that took place about a mile away and a week before the Battle of New Orleans. The wound kept him out of the big battle, but entitled him to an $8 a month invalid pension for the rest of his life (this is equivalent to about $134 a month by today’s standards). I have his pension records, but they are not online.
He applied for and was granted 160 acres of bounty land. I have these records, too. He appointed a power of attorney to sell the land, which was located in Missouri. Meanwhile, he continued to get pension payments, which document that he first lived in Adams County, Mississippi, after his early discharge from the army due to his wound. Then he moved to Springfield, Louisiana. Finally, he returned to Kentucky in 1825 and lived there the rest of his life. All this is documented by his pension payments.
After he died in 1856 his widow, a second wife, applied for his pension and this created another pension file in her name containing even more information. Of interest are affidavits and letters sent by people who knew him,
I obtained most of this information from the National Archives (NARA) before the Internet. In each case, I asked for a copy of everything in the “complete record.” It was about $10 at the time. Little did I know that even when a person ordered the full record, they weren’t necessarily receiving it. The person handling the order at NARA chose which documents to copy and send you based on their judgement as to the relevance of each page. So I received some excellent records, but it was obvious that some pages were missing because a letter would end abruptly and there would not be another page where it was continued. I just thought that particular page must have been lost from the file.
But years later, I was corresponding with another descendant of my 1812 ancestor and she mentioned some “anonymous letters” in the widow’s pension file of our ancestor that had been sent to the government to try and convince them that our ancestor had not been legally married to his second wife; and therefore she didn’t deserve his pension. We immediately compared notes on our pension files and it was discovered that she had several pages that I didn’t have, including the other halves of some of the documents I had noticed were missing. She had more recently ordered these files, and there were two ordering options at that time — the actual complete file for $37 or a smaller packet with the most important documents (as interpreted by NARA) at a lesser cost.
Upon receiving the rest of the records, it was easy to figure out who had sent the anonymous letters to the government – it was my own 2X great grandfather, the son-in-law of the 1812 veteran. So these letters revealed a rift in the family and ill feelings on the part of the children from veteran’s first marriage against the second wife. Something every genealogist would want to know. Yet, NARA had not interpreted these letters as being relevant or important enough to include when they had sent me the “complete” records.
Today, pension records can be ordered through the mail or online. The pre-Civil War Full Pension Application File is now $55. The smaller Pension Documents Packet is $30. Visit https://www.archives.gov/files/forms/pdf/natf-85.pdf to view the paper application form that describes which documents you can order, their cost, and their value to the genealogist.
