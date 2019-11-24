Military bounty land records have a long tradition on our continent, both as part of our British colonial history and in our time as an independent nation.
The practice of awarding bounty lands for military service actually began in pre-Revolutionary times, as many bounty land grants were given by Britain to loyal colonists who fought in British wars. The British government utilized two types of land grants to reward soldiers for military service. First, bounty land grants were offered to encourage soldiers to join in a military campaign, and second, donation land grants were offered to reward veterans or their next of kin for military services already rendered.
The English fought European powers in four wars on North American soil: King William’s War (1689-1697), Queen Ann’s War (1702-1713), the War of Jenkins’ Ear–part of King George’s War (1739-1748), and the French and Indian War (1754-1763). British wars with the Indians include the Pequot War (1637), King Philip’s War (1675-1676), Pontiac’s War (1763-1764), and Lord Dunmore’s War (1774). Each of these wars, and in particular the French and Indian War, resulted in bounty land claims where the Crown rewarded its soldiers with land.
The locations of these British bounty lands included land in Connecticut, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Nova Scotia, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, the Providence plantations, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Florida.
Following the American Revolution, bounty lands were awarded by either an individual state government or by the federal government. Not all of the state legislatures, however, awarded land – for the simple reason that some states did not have any available lands to award. States that did award bounty land include Massachusetts (land in what is now Maine), New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Carolina, and Georgia. The acreage awarded depended on the state giving it. The states of New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Delaware did not award state bounty lands.
The federal bounty lands for the American Revolution were restricted to military reserve lands located in the states of New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Georgia, in the beginning. But as land in the military reserves ran out, warrants were granted to buy land elsewhere. During and after the War of 1812, six million acres were reserved for military bounty lands–two million acres in the Illinois Territory north of the Illinois River, two million acres in the Michigan Territory, and two million acres in the Louisiana Territory between the St. Francis and the Arkansas rivers (now located in the state of Arkansas). Later, public land in Missouri was substituted for the original land in Michigan because the Michigan land was deemed undesirable to settlers and unsuitable for farming.
In Illinois, the land set aside for 1812 veterans expanded to include three and a half million acres. This land was surveyed in 1815-1816. The military tract was located in the triangle of territory between the Mississippi and Illinois Rivers. Its northern border was Rock Island County’s southern border. The tract included all of the following present-day counties: Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Fulton, Hancock, Henderson, Knox, McDonough, Mercer, Peoria, Pike, Schuyler, Stark, and Warren, as well as part of the counties of Bureau, Henry, Marshall, and Putnam. More than 17,000 land patents were awarded to War of 1812 veterans in the Illinois Military Tract between October 1817 and January 1819.
The last war that offered bounty land was the Mexican War. By this time, as land in the military reserves ran out, warrants were used to buy public land elsewhere. For example, estimates are that about one-half of the land in the state of Iowa was originally purchased with military land warrants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.