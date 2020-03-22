Heraldic devices arose in Europe in the 12th century. The most popular theory of their origin is that they were outgrowths of the feudal system that was begun by William the Conqueror in 1066. Under this system, “knights” who owed allegiance to the lord and owner of the land were required to serve under him in war. Because those in battle were covered with a helmet and armor, it is believed that the coat of arms arose to identify individuals in battle. Later it was a mark of knightly status, a way to separate the gentry from more common folk.
But this theory has several problems. One is that a coat of arms in battle was not a very effective way of identification because it is two-dimensional and could only be seen head-on.
It also became obscured by the dirt of battle. A second issue is that many coats of arms were self-assumed, not conferred upon the bearer by his liege.
So another theory arose. This asserts that heraldic devices were first personal seals or symbols in civil life. They were originally displays of individual vanity that were placed on seals and banners, and then later adopted as military symbols and placed on shields.
This theory states that coats of arms were first popularized in tournaments rather than in real warfare. During tournaments of military pageantry the crests were a way of distinguishing people of high social status or nobility.
This second theory points to evidence that the symbols used were Flemish in origin, and were brought to England when representatives of the Flemish courts traveled there before the Norman conquest in 1066. Early symbols such as wheat sheaves, crescents, lions, eagles, and suns came from Charlemagne’s court via the Flemish.
By about 1135-1155, heraldic devices had arisen in England, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy. By the 13th century, the rules and terminology of heraldry had developed.
Many professional genealogists caution people that a coat of arms of a particular ancestor was issued to him alone and not to his family; therefore a person cannot claim to have a family coat of arms. But there is evidence that coats of arms were passed on from one generation to another in some instances.
The earliest documented record of a coat of arms on a shield is in 1127 when Henry I of England knighted his son-in-law Geoffrey Plantagenet. This shield also appears on the tomb of Geoffrey’s illegitimate grandson, who died in 1226, showing that Geoffrey’s arms were passed on.
The right to arms was historically associated with land ownership and its social position. However, a medieval trial put to rest a dispute that the arms were tied to a particular tract of land. The Scrope-Grosvenor trial of 1390 involved a dispute over a coat of arms that was claimed by two parties.
One individual, who had purchased a tract of land associated with the arms, claimed that they went with the land. The seller of the land claimed that the arms descended through his family, not the land. The court sided with the seller, ruling that arms followed heritable lines of descent.
Coats of arms were often changed upon marriage. This practice is called “marshaling,” or the combining of two coats of arms. There are different ways to do this. One is “impalement.”
This was done when a man with arms married a woman with arms, but the woman had brothers who would pass on her family’s arms. Under these circumstances, the husband’s and wife’s arms were impaled, that is, the shield or crest was divided vertically in half and each spouse’s arms were placed on one half of the crest. This type of crest was not heritable – it was a temporary combination. Any children of the marriage inherited their father’s arms.
Another way of marshaling two coats of arms occurred when a man with arms married a woman with arms, but the woman had no brothers to pass on her family’s crest. In order to preserve the wife’s family arms, the husband would incorporate her arms into his by “quartering.” This refers to the division of the crest or shield into quarters in which each spouse’s arms were placed into two diagonal quarters of the crest. It was a permanent change to a family crest, and it was heritable by the children.
