The Clay County Genealogical Society announces its upcoming fall cemetery workshop and invites all interested parties to reserve a space at this informative hands-on event; read on:
“The Clay County Genealogical Society, Inc. will hold a one-day Cemetery Restoration Workshop on Sept. 14 at the Zion United Church of Christ Cemetery located in Poland, Indiana, one mile south of Highway 42 on the Poland/Bowling Green Road.
“The morning session will be held in the Zion United Church of Christ basement, which is handicapped accessible. The session will include information from Jeannie Regan-Dinius of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, who will explain the Indiana Codes relating to county cemeteries and the responsibilities of local officials. Her presentation will be followed by instructions on cleaning and repairing cemetery stones by Wayne Langman and Jeff Dickerson.
“The afternoon session of the workshop will be spent cleaning and repairing stones in the historical section of the Zion United Church of Christ Cemetery. You may wish to wear or bring work gloves, a hat, sun screen, and sturdy shoes. Bottled water will be provided at the cemetery.
“The workshop is open to anyone wanting to learn the proper methods of restoring cemetery stones; however, space is limited, please register before Aug. 14. There is a registration fee of $25 (registration after the due date will be $35), which will include morning refreshments and a catered lunch with water, tea, and soda. Registrants will receive a “goodie bag” containing items relating to the workshop.”
To register, send your contact information (name, address, phone number), stating that you want to attend the Cemetery Restoration Project, and enclose a check or money order for $25 to the Clay County Genealogical Society, P.O. Box 56, Center Point, IN 47840. You will be sent a letter confirming your reservation as well as an agenda for the day. There is also a downloadable and printable registration form available at the website at https://www.ccgsilib.org/cemetery-restoration-workshop/.
Reservations for the workshop will be closed on Sept. 4. For questions about the workshop, call or visit the CCGS Library at 812-835-5005. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.
The Family Tree Searcher web site at https://www.familytreesearcher.com/ performs a unique task for the genealogist without being intrusive with your personal information. Operated by Douglas K. Berry, its only goal is to help the user to search for an ancestor on multiple web sites by using the most efficient methods possible. Enter the ancestor’s information only once and the site will search eleven online family tree databases for you. The program creates the best individualized searches based on your ancestor’s information. You may store the information on up to ten ancestors for doing future additional searches. Your information is not kept on their server and they don’t share your information with anyone.
Using the Active Searches option allows the user to search the eleven major family tree sites at one time. The search is automatically optimized for each particular site. If the user does not want to use the Active Searches option, he/she can use the Search Hints option, which gives users specific hints for individually researching each of the eleven sites. The sites searched include Ancestry.com, Computerized Ancestor, FamilySearch, FamilyTreeNow.com, GeneaNet, MyHeritage.com, MyTrees.com, OneGreatFamily, WikiTree, WorldConnect, and WorldVitalRecords.
The results of your search will reveal all of the posted family trees on these web sites involving your ancestor, as defined by the data you entered on him/her. Be aware that many trees submitted by others contain errors. They should be a starting point, not an end point, in your research.
