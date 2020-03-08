The War of 1812 is sometimes called a forgotten war, and often referred to as America’s second war for independence. It was very controversial in its day and ended in a virtual draw between Britain and America.
Some of the factors leading up to the war were:
1) The Americans had a desire to annex Canada, which was loyal to Britain.
2) The Americans were upset with the British practice of impressment – that is, the British navy boarding American merchant ships at sea and taking British sailors and sometimes American sailors, to serve aboard their navy vessels.
3) The British continued to aid the Native American tribes in opposing American expansion.
4) The British had failed to withdraw from American territory in the Great Lakes region even though this had been conceded in the Treaty of Paris.
5) Because they were at war with France, the British had declared that any merchant ship bound for France was subject to search and seizure.
6) A congressional group of Democratic-Republicans (Thomas Jefferson’s party) known as the War Hawks, urged conflict with Britain. This group was led by Henry Clay.
The country was split over the issue. The Federalist Party, dominant in the northeast, was so opposed to going to war that many of the states refused to allow their militias to serve outside their state boundaries. The New England states came perilously close to seceding from the union over the war issue. The Congressional vote in favor of going to war was the smallest majority in history for authorizing a war.
America wasn’t really ready for another war, and fewer and fewer of the American public supported it as time went on. In Britain, the war-weary public was also turning against the war, as Britain had just ended their 20-year war with France.
The Treaty of Ghent on December 24, 1814, officially ended the war. It restored the pre-war territorial boundaries to the United States and Canada. It didn’t address the issue of impressment. The war had been a stalemate in these regards. But the War of 1812 did mark the end of Britain’s attempts to use its military to impose its will on the United States. And it also marked the end of the American attempts to annex Canada.
Many of us have ancestors who served during the War of 1812. Here are some online places to go when seeking the records of an 1812 veteran:
• FamilySearch has an index to the service records at https://www.familysearch.org/search/collection/1916219.
• Ancestry has several 1812 databases, both general and specific to certain locations. Go to their home page, click “search” and choose “military” from the menu, choose “view all in card catalog” under the featured data collections, then put “War of 1812” in the title box of the search engine to narrow down the databases.
• The National Archives has a site at https://www.archives.gov/research/military/war-of-1812 that features some discharge certificates and other information on the soldiers, their units, and commanders.
• The Society of the War of 1812 in Indiana has posted a list of all known 1812 veterans buried in Indiana at http://lineage.gradeless.com/1812_burials.htm.
• Fold3, available for free online through the Vigo County Public Library website by using your library card, has many 1812 records.
• InternetArchive features “105 bound volumes containing two series of military bounty land warrants issued between 1815 and 1858 to veterans of the War of 1812, and four volumes of index to the warrants.” Visit https://archive.org/details/warof1812militar03unit/mode/2up.
• Military Indexes at https://www.militaryindexes.com/index.html and Cyndi’s List at https://www.cyndislist.com/ both have links to a number of 1812 databases and web sites.
More comments on this topic next week.
