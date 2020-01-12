Sometimes in our research we find a displaced ancestor — a child who suddenly appears on the census, does not seem to be living with his/her parents, and can’t be located on an earlier census. If this is the case, we should consider that the child may have been transported to a new home on an orphan train.
By the mid-1800s, New York City was dealing with 30,000 abandoned and virtually homeless children living on the streets and fending for themselves with little or no adult supervision. They were the children of poverty.
Many had lost one or both parents to desertion, prison, alcoholism, chronic illness, or death. Some committed crimes on the streets in order to survive. This situation was growing in many of the large eastern cities. The first response was to place the children in orphanages, poor houses, and jails.
But a Congregational minister named Charles Loring Brace came up with a creative and revolutionary solution, which was perhaps the first experiment in foster placement.
His idea was to remove these children from lives of crime and poverty in the east and transport them west to live with families in a more wholesome country environment. In 1853 he founded the Children’s Aid Society of New York. The following year, the Society joined with the New York Foundling Hospital (a Catholic organization), and the New York Juvenile Asylum to send the first group of children west to Michigan on a train. The 46 children were placed in new homes, and the program was considered a success. More trains immediately followed.
The train stops were advertised ahead of time and the children were taken off the train by their chaperone and brought to a public place where residents of that town would look them over and choose. The “adoptive” parents were pre-selected by committees in their towns and were supposed to be pre-screened by a minister or a judge. Some prospective parents placed specific orders ahead of time for babies.
A number of these children went to loving homes and others into situations more like indenture. Siblings could be separated and given to different families.
There was no requirement for a formal adoption, but the children were supposed to be checked on regularly by a society member. Children could be removed from a home for overwork, mistreatment, failure to be educated, or a poor religious or moral environment.
Statistically, there were a total of about 250,000 children who rode the orphan trains to a new destiny. They have left over 2 million descendants across the United States.
In Vermilion County, Illinois, a Presbyterian minister named Rev. Enoch Kingsbury became involved in the relocation program. He made three trips to New York City in 1855-1856 and brought back at least 100 children on each trip. He required indenture until the minor child reached legal age.
The child got room and board and learned a trade. It is believed that he got his placements from the New York Juvenile Asylum. Statewide, some 10,000 children were sent to Illinois on the orphan trains.
Some of the earliest groups of children to be relocated were sent to Indiana — the majority between the years of 1855 and 1864. In total, over 5,000 children were placed in the Hoosier state. These included both immigrants and American-born children.
In later years, large cities in Ohio, such as Cleveland and Cincinnati, started sending children to Indiana. By 1889 relocation to Indiana was getting out of control. Critics of the program accused the organizations of sending juvenile delinquents and undesirable dependents to Indiana.
So in 1893 The Children’s Aid Society of Indianapolis was created in response to the growing numbers of orphans and paupers in the state capital. Their solution was to send 75 Indianapolis children west to Nebraska.
Next week will discuss the extent of the program and how to search for an orphan train ancestor.
