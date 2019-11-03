Last winter I decided that 2019 would be “the year of the woman” in my family research. I vowed to re-open my files on the lost daughters, sisters, aunts, and wives of my male ancestors and focus on finding the keys to unlock their lives.
First I tackled the daughters of my 4X great grandparents. Out of their nine children, only three had been girls. I had found a few things about these three women in pre-Internet days and then put the research aside. Now, using the traditional research technique of following the father and the husbands, I was able to figure out the two of the women’s lines. The third woman remains a mystery due to her husband’s line having so many men with the same first names. The lesson learned here is that many female lines, but not all, can be worked out by using the male lines. That is the place to start.
Next I wanted to know more about my 2X great grandfather’s half-sister. Her first name was Sofronia. Most of the time an unusual first name can be helpful when searching for people, but in this case it wasn’t. After her marriage, she could no longer be found on any census, and neither could her husband. I found her quite by accident on Find a Grave (FAG).
A couple of years ago, a FAG volunteer started entering the names of the patients who had died in the southeast state hospital and were buried in the lonely little cemetery located on the grounds. These patient graves are all marked with a cross and a little attached plate with their initials and patient number. The volunteer somehow got access to the records tying each patient to his/her patient number. Sophronia was number 175. But the first name associated with her admission to the hospital was “Frona,” an apparent nickname. Once I knew this, I could verify her admission information at the online state hospital site; she was first admitted in 1892. Her record showed that she was transferred from the Central State Hospital in Indianapolis to the Southeast Hospital for the Insane in Jefferson County in 1910 when that new facility opened. And she died there in 1940, having never been discharged. Going back into the censuses for 1910, 1920, 1930, and 1940, she was found each year listed as an “inmate” in the hospital, but always called “Frona.” She admitted and died under that name. I doubt that the hospital ever knew her actual first name.
The lessons learned here are to be open to possible nicknames in your search and also consider that someone could be an “inmate” in a hospital, orphanage, or jail. You can search a census using the county name and “inmate,” even without a surname. Be aware that in the previous century there were far more women in state hospitals than men, and a husband could pretty easily get his wife committed for almost anything. That was not the case with Frona, however – she actually did have a mental illness that today is treated with medication.
My next case involved my great-grandfather’s sister. I had all of her early information, including birth record from Germany, ship’s passenger list, marriage to Andrew Adams, and residence on the 1860 and 1870 census. But after that year, both she and her husband just disappeared. No more entries in the city directories and nothing on the 1880 census. I assumed that she had died, but where was her husband? Did he remarry? Where were the children? There were many Adams families on the 1880 census with information that partially overlapped. I eventually decided to focus on the children alone. I searched for each name individually. I found the children living a couple of counties over, each in a separate household, and each listed as “adopted,” but keeping the Adams surname. The assumption now is that both parents had died and the children were placed with these apparent strangers. I was able to follow the children into adulthood. I also went back and possibly found the parents in funeral home records. The lessons learned here are to be flexible enough to change your focus of research and your working theories, and also that following the fate of the children can give you insights into what happened to a missing mother.
These are just a few strategies I that worked for me in my search for those elusive women.
