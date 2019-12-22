On Feb. 20, 1925, the Wabash Valley experienced the most tragic coal mining disaster in its history. This occurred at the City Mine, located one mile east of the town of Sullivan. That Friday morning, 135 miners had gone down into the shaft as usual. At 10:25 a.m., a massive explosion occurred in the northeast section of the mine. Despite its size and intensity, the blast could not be heard aboveground, where check weighman T. O. Thomas was 130 feet up, on top of the tipple with weight boss Bruce Lowry. They heard a “sizzling noise” and then felt a “violent gust of air” coming upward. The force of this air knocked them off their feet, rocked the tipple, and blew off some of its tin siding. The last words from the miners below were heard over a telephone: “My God, save us! Do something!” Then nothing further was heard.
The elevator cage was not functioning. The first men to enter the mine after the explosion were carpenter Glenn Morgan on a ladder, blacksmith William Hartley, lowered on a rope, and fire boss Russell Stewart, who went in without a gas mask and spent four hours underground searching for the location of his men. He had to be hoisted out on a stretcher and revived by a physician. Mine engineer John Slieder went down and worked all night and into the next day. He stated, “I sent them into the mine; I’m going to hoist every one of them to the top before I quit.” Check Weighman T.O. Thomas stood grimly at the top of the shaft to identify every body brought up. He refused to go home the next day for the birthday dinner his wife had prepared for him.
In the next thirty minutes, eighty-four men emerged from the mine relatively uninjured. Most had nosebleeds, as they had stuck their fingers far up inside their noses to keep from breathing the toxic gas. These men had been working in the opposite section of the mine, away from the actual explosion. After their escape, many went right back inside as part of the rescue crews, such as miner Steve Williams. Fifty-one miners were still down there.
Word was immediately put forth calling on all physicians in the area and all mine rescue teams in any nearby Indiana or Illinois community to respond to the accident. The first major rescue team to arrive was from the U. S. Bureau of Mines, located in Vincennes and lead by Jack Ogilvie of Bicknell. It took them an hour to arrive at the mine and then another half hour to get inside the mine and down to the area if the explosion.
The first miner to be brought up alive was Elmer Davidson of Sullivan. His chest had been crushed by falling slate, but he had survived. Others to get out alive were mine president John M. Lowry and Floyd and Marshall Shipman, all uninjured. Lowy had been called down prior to the blast by the miners in run 3 reporting a problem. He entered the mine with pit boss Harry Anderson, who had branched off and was killed in the blast.
By the end of the day, sixteen bodies had been recovered. Thirty-four remained underground. Rescue teams stated that there was no question that the rest were all dead. Time to recover the bodies was of the essence because the rescue teams feared that rooms in runs 3 and 4, where the bodies were located, were sinking and were at risk for an earth slide that would entomb all bodies underground.
Hearing the news of the disaster, thousands of people appeared on the scene–some were relatives of the trapped miners, some had come to help the rescue crews, some to set up on-site ancillary assistance, and some came to gawk. There were so many people on the scene that the crowds threatened to hinder the rescue operations and the authorities struggled to keep the crowd at bay. The American Legion and Boy Scouts assisted with crowd control.
The rescue efforts continued into the following day. Robert Robertson of Sullivan, who had been on an underground team for seventeen hours, was brought to the surface exhausted. They continued to recover bodies, some of which were difficult to identify. Each victim was sent to the morgue where the miner was positively identified and a death certificate prepared. In all, fifty-one had perished.
To be continued next week.
