During this time of staying home and social distancing, people are wondering what to do and how to stay safe. Libraries are closed or operating in different ways. People can’t always travel to where they want to go. Many family researchers are older and may have medical conditions that will keep them from going out even as Indiana opens up a little. Here are a few suggestions that can keep you focused on your genealogy during this time.
Many people are wanting to go outdoors and enjoy the weather and get some exercise, but they’re worried about how many people they might see flooding the parks and on trails. This is a good time to visit cemeteries. I’ve recently done this myself and didn’t run into a single person that was anywhere near me.
While at the cemeteries you can locate the graves of your loved ones, clean and care for them, plant flowers, and take pictures to supplement your genealogical records. Things to take are a camera, a trowel to dig around the edges of gravestones, a whisk broom to sweep off clippings and dirt, and some water in a large container (not all cemeteries have water sources that are turned on) along with a scrub brush for cleaning off the stone. You might also want to bring paper and a pen for recording information that comes to mind. It’s a perfect time to make a little map of the cemetery with instructions for the next generation on how to find the family graves.
One thing I like to do is find and visit the buildings where my family members lived and did business. Many of these places are in other towns. But you don’t have to actually drive to that town to see the building. Use Google Earth. It can be downloaded for free, if you don’t already have it, at https://www.google.com/earth/versions/. You may have already found an address of your ancestor’s home or place of business in city directories, on the census, or from other family members.
Use Google Earth’s search bar to enter that address and then zoom to the location. Once there, you can enter the street view to feel like you’re actually standing in front of the building. You can take a photo or a screen shot of the building for your collection.
People who have been at home for these past weeks either alone or with family members can be craving to meet and talk to different people. Now is the time to seek out the living relatives of some of your more distant family lines. I recently traced down the line of my great-grandfather’s sister and found two elderly descendants. I looked up their phone numbers and called them. Unfortunately they couldn’t answer any of my questions about their line, but it was nice to meet them and share what I knew about their ancestor with them.
Libraries have been physically inaccessible for the past few weeks and will be doing business differently in the weeks to come. But if you have a library card, most libraries have databases that you can use from home by entering your card number to unlock the database for home use.
During this time, Ancestry, which usually doesn’t allow patrons to use the library version from their homes, has relaxed this guideline. To use this feature, go to the Vigo County Public Library’s site at https://www.vigo.lib.in.us/research?db%5B%5D=48&t= and scroll down to look at the available databases offered. Click on the database and enter your library card number to view everything it has to offer. Databases include Access Newspaper Archive, Ancestry Plus, Archives Unbound, Civil War in Words and Deeds, Counties and Regional Histories and Atlases for Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, Family Search, Fold3, Heritage Quest, Historic Mapworks, Indiana Memory, and Wabash Valley Vision and Voices. A note at this writing: some of these databases are inaccessible at this time and the VCPL is working on fixing them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.