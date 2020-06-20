One of the frustrations in using Ancestry happens when you get a hit for a person on one of the indexes, such as a marriage index, but you receive only partial information on the marriage.
Often the actual county where the marriage took place is not even provided. In addition, an image of the record is not available. This happens because you are looking at an index only – and what you really want is the actual marriage record itself.
The index was copied, so it can contain errors, and it isn’t considered a primary source. So consider the index information to be just the first step of your search. There’s a way around this dead end if the indexed record on Ancestry has a microfilm number attached to it. You can use this number from Ancestry to find the actual record on Family Search.
I entered a family name, Kalanquin, into Ancestry’s search for marriage records. I chose Christian County, Illinois, as a place because I knew some Kalanquins had lived there. I got a hit for Rose Kalanquin in the “Illinois County Marriage Records, 1800-1940,” database. She was married in 1899 to Arthur Freeman in Christian County. There was no available image for the record on Ancestry. However, there was one other piece of information provided: the microfilm number, 000987611, of the original record.
Next I went to FamilySearch.org and logged in (accounts are free). On the top menu I clicked “Search” and under that I choose “Catalog.” I was taken to the catalog search page and clicked on “film/fiche number” and entered the film number that was associated with my record of interest on Ancestry. I clicked “Search.”
This search took me to a link called “Marriage Records, 1839-1921; Index, 1866-1924, Christian County (Illinois).” I clicked on this and links to the county’s individual marriage books were displayed.
At this point, there are two possibilities you will encounter. In some cases the collection on Family Search has already been indexed and it will tell you to click the online index to do your search. In other instances the catalog databases have not been indexed and you will have to scroll down, find the book you are looking for, and click on the little camera icon to be able to look for your record of interest by browsing through the pages of the book.
But don’t browse randomly.
First locate the index to your book of interest. It could be in a separate volume (an index covering several of the marriage books), or it more likely will be at the front or back of the individual marriage books. Go through the pages of the index alphabetically until you find the name you are interested in. Next to this name will be a number. Let’s say it’s 170. That is actual page number where the record will be found in that book.
It’s still going to be a bit of a challenge finding that page because the Family Search databases are arranged by their image numbers, which ignore the actual page numbers from the books. To get to the particular page number you want, you have to determine the image number for page one of the book and go forward from there.
So scroll past everything at the beginning of the book, including the index, and find page one of the actual records. The number will usually be in the upper corner of the page. Let’s say that page one of the actual book is on image 44. Look to see how many pages are recorded on one image – it is usually two open book pages per one image.
If there are two pages per image, you must divide your page number by two for this reason. Page 170 divided by 2 is 85. So your desired page 170 will be 85 images beyond page one. Page one was image 44 so add 85 to this and get 129. Your page 170 will be on image 129.
Enter that number where it says image in the left hand corner of the viewer and go there. Now you have an actual picture of the document you were seeking and you can download it to your computer.
