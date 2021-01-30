Nationally-known speakers are tentatively scheduled to present at online programs hosted throughout 2021 by the Wabash Valley Genealogy Society.
WVGS programs are designed to assist people who are working on discovering and exploring their roots. Due to COVID meetings and special programs will either be live via Zoom or webinar on the second Monday of each month.
Speakers are Melissa Barker, “It’s Not All Online: Researching in Archives,” Feb. 8; Jim Swift, “The Early Northwest Territory,” March 8; Jacob Eubanks, “Mason and Dixon’s Survey: Genealogical Implications of Changing Boundaries,” April 12; Judy Russell, “Dowered and Bound Out: Records of Widows and Orphans,” May 10; Lisa Alzo, “Diseases, Disasters, Distress: Bad for Your Ancestors, Good for Genealogy,” June 14; Terry Prall, “Perils of Using Online Family Genealogical Research,” July 12; Daniel Lillienkamp, “Using Orstssippenbucher to Research Your German Ancestors,” Aug. 9; Peggy Lauritzen, “beginning Your Kentucky Research,” Sept. 13; Pam Vestal, “Absent ancestors & Hidden Clues,” Oct. 11; and Michael Strauss, “The Great War: Researching Your World War 1 Ancestors,” Nov. 8.
To join the meetings, send $15 per individual, or $20 per family to Wabash Valley Genealogy Society, P.O. Box 7012, Terre Haute, IN 47802-7012. To receive the bi-monthly newsletter by mail, rather than online, send $25 per individual or $30 per family. To use Paypal, add $2 to each choice. The newsletters include genealogy tips, other individuals’ family research articles and more.
Membership also provides assistance from other genealogists when individuals reach a “brick wall” in their research. Handouts and recorded videos will be available for periods of time for members only.
An application is available by visiting www.inwvgs.org and clicking on membership. Watch the website or the WVGS Facebook page for more other events.
