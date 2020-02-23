This week, the discussion of the burials in the Chunn Cemetery, a small burying ground for some of the early settlers in and around the Universal area, continues.
Lying flat on the ground near the entrance to the graveyard is a line of four slab-type stones that are rectangular in shape. Any lettering to be found on them is hand-chiseled in an older style. Three reveal traces of the name Curtis while one has no remaining lettering at all.
The largest and first in line is that of Lemuel Curtis – “he was born feby 19 1795 and departed this life august 1822.” The stone covers the entire grave, but has been cracked in half by a fallen tree that was recently removed.
The second and third stones are square hand-cut slabs about half the size of Lemuel’s. One has nothing on it but chisel marks and the other has only a few faintly visible stray words – one of them is “curtis.”
The fourth stone is a smaller slab with some hand-carved leaves and words that have been broken off. What remains is “IN memory of abig[ail] [cu]rtis who was bo[rn] (?) 1803 and.”
As a genealogist, how would you find out who these early settlers were with such scant information to go on? Working back and forth between several websites, a story unfolded.
On the 1820 census, there is an Elemuel C. Curtis in Vigo County in the right age category, possibly married, with two girls under 10 and four teenaged or young men in the household. He does not show up on the 1830 census. This would be our subject, who died in 1822. My working theory was that all of the young men in the household were possibly younger brothers. Indeed, more Curtises were listed on the 1830 census as men under 30.
Taking a hint from an online post, I found an article about the Curtises in the Biographical and Historical Record of Vermillion County, Indiana, 1888, at https://archive.org. The biography features Philo Curtis. He was the son of Amos Curtis, an early settler born in New York and the grandson of Sylvester Curtis, who was born in Vermont. This biography documents that the first wife of Amos Curtis was Abigail Cargill, who married Amos in New York, came to Vermillion County, and died there. They had one daughter, Almira Curtis, who married Dr. W.H. Gifford and died in Brazil. Almira’s memorial on FindaGrave revealed that she was born in 1820. Abigail’s husband Amos remarried to Mary Wright in Vermillion County in 1826. So Abigail Cargill Curtis must have died in or after 1820, when her child was born, and before 1826, when her husband remarried.
Rechecking the 1820 Vigo County census reveals that Lemuel Curtis was living next to a man named Hartford Cargill. Looking for the Cargill name on FamilySearch turned up a tree with the names of Hartford, Abigail and Almira Cargill, all children of Nathan Cargill and Mercy Angell from Rhode Island and then New York. Other trees imply that the daughter, Almira Cargill, married a Lemuel Curtis, giving no proof and implying she went to Michigan (after he died?). Marriage records verify that two more Cargill daughters, Lydia and Zelota, married two Allen men as early as 1819 in Vigo County.
More searching for Lemuel C. Curtis uncovered documents showing that his middle name was Chipman and he shared the same parents as Amos. When their father, Silvester Curtis, died in Ontario County, New York, in 1813, there were guardianship documents issued for the eight underage Curtis children. Lemuel’s guardian was Dr. Lemuel Chipman, apparently his namesake. At some point after their father’s estate was probated in 1817, many of the Curtis siblings came to Vermillion County. Some went on to Boone County, Illinois, but three – Lemuel, Amos and Mary (who married George Hicks in 1823) stayed in Vermillion County.
Lemuel’s brother Amos can be found on the 1830 and 1840 censuses of Vermillion County and reportedly died in 1846. His grave has not been found but could be one of these unidentified graves.
By searching multiple websites for pieces of the family puzzle, I was able to identify two of the people who lie in the graves and place them in their family context.
