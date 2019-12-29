Last week described the explosion and rescue efforts that took place in the Wabash Valley’s most tragic mine disaster, which occurred at Sullivan’s City Mine on Feb. 20, 1925. The explosion severely injured one miner and killed fifty-one others who were working in runs 3 and 4 in the northeast section of the mine. They sustained severe burns, crush injuries, and asphyxiation. Eighty-four miners who were working in other sections of the mine were spared.
The cause of the explosion was attributed to an open flame from a miner’s headlamp igniting flammable gas that had leaked into the runs in question. The source of this leaked gas was hypothesized to be from the closed-off tunnel of an old mine shaft that the miners had accidentally breached (This was reported by the Indianapolis Times on Feb. 21, 1925. This article can be viewed on NewspaperArchive.com through the Vigo County Public Library website by using your library card to log on at home).
But breaching an old shaft was not mentioned in the final report filed by the Indiana Bureau of Mines, which stated, “The evidence would all seem to indicate that the explosion had its origins at about Room 13 or 14 at the 4th North entry and was propagated through the northeast section by fine coal dust...accompanied by an inrush of gas from the roof...and that the gas had been ignited by the open light of a miner at about No. 12 or No. 13 Room.” The entire original report of the investigation of the disaster can be found at https://usminedisasters.miningquiz.com/saxsewell/city_news_only.htm.
All during the rescue and recovery the community of Sullivan and beyond rallied together. Women prepared meals for on-scene workers, the Red Cross set up accommodations, the American Legion and Boy Scouts assisted with crowd control, physicians and ambulances rallied to the scene, local stores acted as temporary hospitals, fund-raisers were later held. Following the disaster the Lynch Coal Operators Reciprocal Association provided $3,960 to each dependent family of a deceased miner, as well as $100 towards the funeral.
The fifty-one victims, their ages, jobs at the mine, and places of residence were reported in the Sullivan Union on Feb. 25, 1925, and are listed on the Indiana Genealogical Society’s website at http://www.indgensoc.org/membersonly/county/sullivan/sullivan_city_mining_disaster_1925.php.
A search on Ancestry for their death certificates reveals records for fifty of the fifty-one miners. Some of the names are slightly different from the names reported in the newspaper. Here are their exact names as listed on the death records (which can also contain errors). All death certificates were issued as a result of a coroner’s inquest, all causes of death were listed as “coal mine explosion–173a.” The code 173 indicates death by crushing. This list is the order in which the death records were issued, perhaps indicating the order in which they were found or identified.
John George Solman, John Row, Russel Dowdy, Robert Freeman, Everett Keller, Ross E. Boothe, Clinton Higginbotham, Emil Lecocq, John A. Ward, Pearl Hawhee, Frank Eugene Hawhee, Dan Washington Purcell, Arthur Chester Sullivan, James Joseph Boyle, David Hammet Smith, Evertt Metcalf, Charles Sheedy, Charles Roscoe McCammon, Harry Lee Anderson, Harold Cecil Carty, John Carrl Thomas, George Baird, Claude Trader, Silas Wagner, Artha Frank Smith, John Brown, Harry Eugene Gorby, Earl D. Robertson, James Miller, Blaine Gibson, Dwight McClanahan, Elmer Earl Eaton, James Burris, Filorant Lecocq, Wayne Walters, Philip Walters, George Neal, Michiel Cusack, Mr. John Collins, Frank Mason, James Eller, Gilbert Taylor, William H. Maberly, R. L. Jackson, Oliver Keagy, Lexie T. Robertson, Frank Cottingham, Claude Sanders, Patrick Joseph Dunning, Elmer Earl Laughlin. No death record could be found for Perry Oliver Maxwell who was listed as Harry Maxwell in the Sullivan newspaper. All men except Claude Sanders have a memorial on Find a Grave. Sanders was buried in Vigo County, but the exact cemetery was not indicated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.