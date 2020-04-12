Two of the earliest kinds of records that can document wedlock are marriage bonds and consent notes. While neither of these gives the exact date of a marriage nor is absolute proof that a wedding actually took place, they are widely used by family researchers as sometimes the only evidence of a marriage.
A marriage bond is a legal agreement between a prospective groom and a male member of the bride’s family. The groom states his intention to marry the bride and posts a bond, in the form of money, to back up that intention. A bond was posted at the county courthouse and signed by the two parties, but no money changed hands at the time of posting. The money would be forfeited only if the wedding did not take place through the fault of the prospective groom. If the groom backed out of the wedding or if an impediment was found to the marriage (for instance, he already had a wife whom he abandoned), he would have to pay the penalty to the bride’s family. Other reasons not to go forward with the marriage, such as the sudden death of one of the parties, the bride changing her mind, or both parties mutually deciding to cancel their marriage plans, would not result in the prospective groom having to pay the bond penalty.
The bond is not in itself absolute proof that a wedding occurred. However, if the couple is later found living together on a census, you can pretty safely assume that the marriage took place. The date on the bond is not the actual date of the marriage, but most researchers use this date if there is no other clue to when the marriage took place. Marriage bonds were supposed to be annotated with the date of the actual marriage by the minister or civil official after the marriage had taken place. This would have been called a marriage return, and would reflect the exact date the couple were joined–but often it was not done due to poor record keeping in the county. Marriage bonds weren’t used in all the states. They were most common in the south, including Kentucky, in the 1700s up to about the mid-1800s.
A consent note is a letter written and signed by the bride’s or groom’s parent or guardian stating that the person has permission to marry. Consent notes were written only if the bride or groom was under the legal age to marry, often 21 years of age. Consent notes, like bonds, don’t absolutely prove that a wedding took place. They also don’t provide the actual date of the wedding.
Consent notes are helpful in discovering the age of the bride or groom, and they reveal family relationships. If the father is not the author of a consent note, that could mean he was deceased at the time of the wedding–and then the mother, an older brother, or even a friend or an appointed guardian would sign the note.
Other information you can glean from consent notes includes seeing the handwriting, level of literacy, and signature of the father–if another person wrote the consent note for him and the father signed with “his mark,” then you know he was illiterate. They also can confirm the parent-child relationship by giving the child’s name and stating that child is the writer’s daughter or son. This is especially important in identifying daughters in a time when the census did not list every name.
Consent notes are often found together with marriage bonds in the County Clerk’s office. Both were most often recorded in the county of the prospective bride’s residence or the county in which the wedding was to take place, if different from the bride’s residence. Many have been microfilmed and are available digitally on Ancestry.com or FamilySearch.org.
