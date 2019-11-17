There’s nothing worse than some older person ranting on about the “good old days,” but I’m going to do it now. Before the Internet, any person wanting to do family research had to really be dedicated and committed because finding information required time and travel and letter-writing and patience. Information was hard to find and get to. The process weeded out people who may have been curious but weren’t that “into” the research. So one good thing about digitalization and Internet genealogy is that so many records are now at our fingertips and available to us in our homes. I’m not asking to turn back the clock on that one. But now it seems that everyone fancies himself/herself to be a genealogist. In these times of short attention spans and the desire for instant gratification, not everyone is dedicated enough to the vocation to do their due diligence. Sometimes good things like digitalization and universal access can lead to bad and unintended consequences.
Last week I discussed how to avoid some mistakes that we sometimes make in our research. I saved the biggest mistake for last, and it seems to be very common; in fact it rages through Ancestry’s public trees like an out-of-control virus. I’m talking about people who post incorrect and poorly researched trees on the Internet for public consumption. I call it “fake genealogy,” and once posted and copied by others it uncontrollably spreads – now out of the bottle, this genie can’t be put back. It’s become a problem that serious family researchers have to contend with.
Here are some things we all can do to stop the spread of “fake genealogy.” First, if you are going to post your tree online (there are quite a few places you can do this besides Ancestry) be sure it is fully researched and documented and that you have met the genealogy proof standard. If part of your tree fits this description and part is still a hypothesis without sound facts to back it up, then post only the documented part for the public to see. And submit your documentation with the tree. Keep the unsubstantiated portion in a private tree or in your paper files until you can do the kind of research that either proves or disproves the relationships.
Second, never copy or download part of someone else’s tree into your own tree. Let’s say you are researching the Greenwood family and have gone back to Sarah Greenwood with your own carefully documented research. But you don’t know who her parents were. You search the public trees and find her father’s name as well as two more generations back. You find this same information on several public trees for Greenwood. So you think, “well, since all of these people have the same information, it must be right,” and you copy it for your tree. The problem with that is maybe the original posting came from one person who was a sloppy researcher and all the others just copied it to their own trees (so they were being sloppy, too). The information could be right or wrong. You can use it as a hint in your own research, but nothing more. If it is posted with some documentation, check each out of these sources because sometimes they don’t “prove” what the person is saying they prove. If some of the documents appear correct for that family member, then do some more work and try to find additional information about the family. Be very wary of any tree that is posted without supporting documents.
Third, be careful about making the “right name, wrong person” error. Sometimes documents posted on a tree look to be supportive at first, but turn out to be documents for another person with the same name inserted into the wrong tree. I’ve seen very many trees on Ancestry with lots of documentation attached, but on closer examination, it becomes clear that the posted documents do not all pertain to the person in question. Remember that part of proving that someone is the correct person in your tree means you have to rule out other people sharing the same name, place and time. Don’t let this kind of “fake genealogy” reel you in.
The genie is definitely out of the bottle and can’t be put back. All of those wrong trees are probably going to remain there forever. As misinformation spreads, the only thing each one of can do is take responsibility for the quality of our own research, not post dubious trees, and not be taken in by others’ misinformation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.