Many of us from the Wabash Valley have roots in coal mining, particularly shaft mining, that go to the old world. But how much do we really know about the jobs our ancestors may have performed? The following is a list of tasks associated with coal mining in past days.
Balancer: This was a person who operated the “balance” between empty and full coal tubs that were being pulled up a slope by a pulley.
Banks Man: This was an overseer at a coal mine.
Basketman: This person was employed to offload baskets of coal into barges.
Coal Heaver or Coaly: This person unloaded coal from ships at their destination.
Coalman: This person sold coal from house to house from a horse-drawn cart.
Collier: A British term for a coal miner.
Cracker Boy: In anthracite coal mining, this was someone who cleaned and sorted out the slate and other impurities from the coal that had been crushed by the cracker machines.
Hewer: Any miner who cut coal or was a face worker in a mine.
Jagger: This was a person who had charge of the train or cars in a coal mine.
Pitman: Another name for a coal miner.
Wheeler: This was a person who led the pit ponies that pulled the carts through the underground mines.
Winder: This was the person who operated the pulley or winch.
When doing research on your coal-mining ancestor, you just may come across one of these descriptive occupations that will give you insight into what he actually did.
Beginning genealogy classes 2020
The following announcement comes from the Wabash Valley Genealogy Society:
The Wabash Valley Genealogy Society is offering a series of classes to help individuals begin their family history quest. The Beginning Genealogy Classes will be held on Tuesday evenings.
Meeting dates are: Feb. 18, 25, March 3, 10, 17 and 24. Classes will be held in the lower level conference rooms A, B, and C in the Vigo County Public Library in Terre Haute. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the classes running from 6 to 8 p.m.
There is a fee for the classes which includes all materials, a one-year membership in the Wabash Valley Genealogy Society, and a year’s subscription to the WVGS newsletter, “Wabash Valley Generations.” Class size is limited to 30, so register soon.
The classes are designed for a broad audience. Anyone new to genealogy and family history research will get a good foundation on how to work on genealogy. For those experienced in genealogy, these classes will provide an excellent refresher course in core research principals. There will also be instruction on how to do advanced research.
During the classes, participants will learn how to establish research goals, determine a starting point, utilize organizing techniques. Class members will also learn techniques for interviewing elders, filling out pedigree and family group sheets, internet research, accessing vital courthouse and cemetery records, census records, and researching your soldier.
Registration fees are $25 for a single non-member receiving the newsletter by email; $35 for two non-members; $10 for a single WVGS member; and $15 for two WVGS members at the same household or address. Add $2 if paying by Pay Pal.
