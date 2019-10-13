Scottish records include both civil records and church parish records.
Compulsory civil registration of births, deaths and marriages began in Scotland on Jan. 1, 1855. These returns were collected and maintained by the registrars in their own districts. Registration was, overall, accurate and complete. The district registrars regularly sent copies on to the New Register House in Edinburgh. There, countrywide indexes for all of the vital records were compiled annually by event (birth, death, or marriage).
Census enumerations for Scotland began in 1801 and were conducted every 10 years thereafter. Just as in England, 1841 was the first census year to list every individual by name in Scotland. Privacy requirements for a Scottish census are 100 years. The next census to be released will be the 1921 census in 2021.
Land records began with the Registration Act of 1617. Scottish land was subject to feudal law. “Sasine” refers to the transfer of feudal property, which included all immoveable items on the land – such as buildings, fences, bridges, trees and underground deposits. Land was symbolically transferred from the previous owner or his agent by handing over some earth or a stone from the land to the new owner or his agent. This event would be witnessed by a court official, who recorded an “Instrument of Sasine.” A “Deed of Conveyance” was then filed with the local Register of Sasines.
These transfers are located in three places: the General Register of Sasines, which covers all land transactions in the country; Particular Registers of Sasines, which cover land transfers for specific serfdoms; and the Royal Burghs’ registers of sasines (these were self-governing towns with royal charters that kept their own land records). From 1781-1830 and 1870-present, abridged transcripts of these records were created and indexed. These are located in the Scottish Record Office in Edinburgh.
Prior to compulsory civil registration in1855, the records of births (baptisms), deaths (burials) and marriages or proclamations of marriage banns were recorded in the individual parishes but were not compulsory. Parish books, called Old Parochial Registers, were kept in each parish. One problem with these early registers is that they focused on members of the established (Presbyterian) Church of Scotland. Other dissenting Protestant congregations, such as the Secession Church, the Relief Church and the Free Church, as well as Catholic and Episcopalian parishes, were not generally included in these early books.
By the 1730s and 1740s, there were more and more people breaking from the established church and forming dissenting congregations. Some of the members of dissenting congregations did actually record their vital events in the Old Parochial Registers, but it is not guaranteed you will find a dissenter in the records.
There are two sources for finding out which other churches existed within each established (Presbyterian) parish. The First Statistical Account (1796) and the Second Statistical Account (1836) are descriptions of every individual parish at the time, and they address this issue of dissenting churches within each parish.
In addition to vital statistics, kirk (church) session records were maintained by each parish. These kept track of a number of things related to parishioners’ spiritual welfare, including communion rolls, payments to the poor, lists of lairs (burial plots) in the church burial grounds, recording parishioners’ testimonials and disciplinary cases that were brought against parishioners.
One disciplinary action that the church took against its parishioners involved couples getting married without the marriage banns being announced beforehand or by allowing the marriage to be performed by someone who was not a parish minister. These marriages were legal, but frowned upon by the church. Parishioners would be summoned to the kirk session to prove their marriage was legal and to be fined as punishment. These events would be recorded in the parish register.
Next week will cover where to find Scottish records.
