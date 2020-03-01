The American Battle Monuments Commission was established in 1923 by an act of Congress with the purpose of constructing and maintaining cemeteries and monuments to the fallen soldiers of the American Expeditionary Forces. These soldiers had served and died on the western front during WWI. Following WWII, their task expanded.
The ABMC’s web site informs that “Today, ABMC administers, operates and maintains 26 permanent American burial grounds and 30 separate memorials, monuments and markers, on foreign soil. It also maintains three memorials in the United States. Today there are 124,000 American war dead interred in these cemeteries, of which 30,973 are from World War I commemorative cemeteries, 92,958 from World War II commemorative cemeteries, and 750 from the Mexican-American War. Additionally, more than 15,000 American veterans and others are interred in the Mexico City National Cemetery, Corozal American Cemetery and Clark Veterans Cemetery. More than 94,000 American servicemen and women who were missing in action, lost, or buried at sea during World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War are commemorated by name on stone tablets in ABMC cemeteries and memorials.”
Many of us have relatives who died overseas in these wars and were interred in an American cemetery overseas. To search for your family member at this site, visit https://www.abmc.gov/.
III
AmericanAncestors.org will soon be live streaming a free online webinar that will examine “Mayflower Resources.” The discussion will be presented by Don LeClair, the Associate Director of Database Search and Systems at AmericanAncestors. The live broadcast will be held on March 19, from 3 to 4 p.m. Indiana time and 4 to 5 p.m. Illinois time.
To register for this free event, visit shorturl.at/hqwI2.
Also go to https://www.americanancestors.org/index.aspx to download a free guide to proving your Mayflower ancestry.
III
One of the tools that can be very helpful to a family researcher is a perpetual calendar. These calendars allow a person to quickly calculate the day of the week for any date in any month and year. A good online calendar can be found at https://calendarhome.com/cal100/.
There are seven possible arrangements of the dates 1 through 31 on a calendar. That is, any particular date can fall on one of the seven days of the week. This perpetual calendar tool allows the user to match up the year and month of interest to one of these seven calendar arrangements. This calendar tool is useful for figuring out on what day of the week a family event took place or matching a day of the week with a newspaper article.
III
The Wabash Valley Genealogy Society will hold it’s monthly public meeting on March 9 at the Vigo County Public Library starting at 6 p.m. The topic is “German Genealogy Research: Taking the Next Step,” presented by Kent Robinson.
The focus of the presentation will be how to make progress in your German research and will cover German history and geography, how to locate the German home village, and using references, resources, and websites.
Don’t miss this informative program.
