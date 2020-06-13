Editor’s note: This genealogy column ran in the May 27, 2017, issue of the Tribune-Star
One problem that many family historians encounter is finding the actual house, store or building where an ancestor lived or worked. We find addresses on the census or in various directories, only to go out to discover that the actual building no longer exists. One solution is to find a footprint of the house and its surrounding neighborhood on the Sanborn Fire Insurance Maps.
Historically, fire insurance maps date to about 1850. George T. Hope of the Jefferson Insurance Company came up with the notion to map out the congested areas of cities (he started with New York) to help insurance companies evaluate the fire risk of buildings and neighborhoods. That same year William Perris surveyed the buildings in all of New York City and published his maps in 1852. In 1866 D.A. Sanborn, working as an engineer and surveyor for the Aetna Insurance Company, was asked to produce some fire risk maps for some Tennessee towns and then Boston. Seeing a market for these maps across the United States, he established his company in 1867.
Sanborn produced detailed maps of virtually every US town over 2,000 in population. The maps came in large books showing the outlines of each building, outbuilding, and even piles of lumber, coal or other materials located on the grounds of a factory. A key to interpreting the diagrams is included in every book. Buildings are color-coded to indicate what material they were constructed of. Street addresses, doors, windows, porches, lofts, chimneys, stairs, elevators, number of stories, attachments, firewalls, wall dimensions and use (such as dwelling, bakery, button factory) are all noted. Each building is situated in its neighborhood with other buildings, property boundaries, streets, sidewalks, railroads, rivers, canals and creeks, all drawn to scale. The locations of fire alarms and hydrants as well as water and gas lines are indicated. Public buildings, churches and schools are labeled as well as many of the businesses.
Insurance companies subscribed to the maps for the towns in which they did business, receiving updates and corrections to the drawings in between the latest issue of the books. The companies found these maps invaluable for assessing their risk and liability in insuring individual properties. Today, the Sanborn maps are still considered the most thorough and accurate maps of building construction in existence.
The Vigo County Public Library has several of the Sanborn books for Terre Haute located in Special Collections in book form (1956), the archives (1886), and on microfilm (1983 and 1990).
A great site to visit to find a map for any Indiana town of over 2,000 is Indiana University’s “Union List of Sanborn Maps,” located at https://libraries.indiana.edu/union-list-sanborn-maps. On this site are the Indiana towns listed alphabetically along with their county. Once you find your town of interest, the map books are listed by year. Each page of the book for a particular year is a separate PDF color download. Note that as time went on and cities expanded in size, each book of maps got bigger and bigger. If you are new to the Sanborn maps, first click on “Key to the Union List of Sanborn Fire Insurance Maps” for an explanation of how to use and interpret the maps.
Then go to your town of interest and the year of interest. First download and look at any page labeled title or key. These will help you locate the particular page number for the neighborhood you are seeking. Also notice on each individual page there are four large numbers at the top and bottom and on each side; these tell you which page the next part of the map is on. After determining which page your map of interest is on, proceed to download or view it, and then find your building of interest by the address.
There also are more Sanborn maps for other states located online at the Library of Congress at www.loc.gov/collections/sanborn-maps.
