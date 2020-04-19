One resource that genealogists usually overlook are the records of early passports issued for travel in what is now the continental United States but was once territory controlled by foreign entities. These passports fall into three groups.
The first group is made up of passports that were issued from the 1770s into the early 1800s by Spain for those foreigners (American colonists and others) who were passing through the Louisiana Territory or staying a short time to trade. The right of free navigation down the Mississippi River was important to the U.S., but in 1784 the Spanish governor declared that neither the Americans nor the British had right to free navigation on the Mississippi. The Spanish placed heavy taxes on cargo being shipped down the river and also charged port duties. This severely restricted the number of American flatboats arriving at New Orleans for several years. But trade on the Mississippi did take place; many Americans took their goods on flatboats to Natchez instead. Smuggling also played a role. During this time, those entering Spanish territory to trade often swore an oath of allegiance to Spain as part of the process in obtaining a passport. After taking the oath, they could then sell their goods duty-free.
A second group of passports included those issued by the War Department to regulate the movement and oversee the conduct of U.S. citizens entering and traveling through Indian territory. The Secretary of War was the arbiter of relations with Indians until 1824, when this responsibility was transferred to the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Those persons requesting passports into Indian territory had to give assurance of good behavior; then they could enter to trade, to collect debts, to recover stolen horses or slaves, to remove property left by white intruders, or to just pass through. Authorities exercised every caution to keep out potential troublemakers who would disturb the peace and upset relations with the Indians.
The State Department, acting to oversee activities in the territories of the United States (before they were subdivided to become actual states), also issued passports that are found in the papers of various officials of the times. These records were maintained in volumes called “Territorial Papers.” Passports from the Southwest Territory (later part of Tennessee) and from the Mississippi Territory were issued during this time. Many of the Mississippi Territory passports involved naming and describing any slaves who were traveling with the passport holder.
The third group of passports was issued by states, primarily to give permission for a traveler to pass through Indian nations located beyond a state. The majority of these passports were issued by Georgia, which in 1788 was actually the last stop on the western frontier for those traveling further west. Travelers wanting to journey to Indian tribes in the southwest, or to visit British and Spanish settlements beyond Georgia, had to get a passport to travel through the Creek Indian Nation. These passports were issued to ensure good relations between the U.S. and the Creek Nation and had to be issued by the governor of Georgia or an Indian Agent from the federal government.
The state of Tennessee also issued passports for a similar reason – to give a traveler permission to pass through the Cherokee Nation. The majority of the existing Tennessee passports were issued by the Tennessee Secretary of State. Intruders illegally entering Cherokee territory and settling there had to be forcibly removed from the Cherokee lands but were sometimes given passports by to return to collect their belongings.
These existing passports were collected and indexed in a book called Passports of Southeastern Pioneers 1770-1823: Indian, Spanish and other land passports for Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, Mississippi, Virginia, North and South Carolina, by Dorothy Williams Potter, Gateway Press, 1982. I have this book; anyone needing a name lookup, e-mail your request to tamszion@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.