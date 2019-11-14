Fuson Automotive welcome new car sales manager

Fuson Automotive welcomes Scott Hollingsworth to the position of new car sales manager. Scott is a Terre Haute native and currently resides in Linton with his wife, two kids, and two dogs.
Scott has been involved in the automotive industry since 1993. In his spare time, Scott enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. Scott has a true passion for cars and helping customers with their new and used vehicle needs.
Fuson Automotive is located on U.S. Hwy 41 South in Terre Haute.
