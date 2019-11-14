Fuson Automotive names Matt Miller as service manager

Fuson Automotive would like to congratulate Matt Miller on his promotion as the dealership’s service manager. Matt was born and raised in Terre Haute and graduated from Indiana State University in 2008. He is married and has 3 sons who are very active in baseball. Since graduating ISU, Matt has been involved in the automotive industry in some capacity for nearly his entire professional career.
With a passion for cars, Matt says he enjoys coming to work every day and states, “Customer service is very important to me, and you’ll find that throughout the Fuson Automotive organization.”
Fuson Automotive has a history of over 100 years in the Wabash Valley & is located on U.S. Hwy 41 South in Terre Haute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.