Ashley Nicolette Carson — died Nov. 13, 2021. Visitation noon until celebration of life 2 p.m. today Roselawn Funeral Home.
Mary Catherine White Couchman — died Nov. 12, 2021. Graveside services 11 a.m. today Mount Pleasant Cemetery. DeBaun Funeral Homes assisted.
Ella Jesse Mars — died Nov. 15, 2021. Visitation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today Greiner Funeral Home. Private burial Roselawn Memorial Park.
Mary Etta (Flesher) McKenzie, Orlando, Fla., previously of Brazil — died Nov. 14, 2021. Visitation noon until services 1 p.m. today French Funeral Home, Brazil. Burial Mt. Calvary VanCleve Cemetery.
Leota Minor, Indianapolis, formerly of Terre Haute — died Nov. 7, 2021. Visitation 10 a.m. until celebration of life service noon today Terre Haute Church of God, Terre Haute. Burial follows, Grandview Cemetery, Terre Haute.
