Hacienda Coyotes Grill, 2433 S. 3rd St - (5 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) Shredded cheese and sour cream in topping cooler found at 51-53°F should be 41°F or less. Rotten pineapples found in walk in cooler (discarded) Several uncovered employee drinks found in kitchen. Mouse droppings found under steam table. Certified food handler certificate expired.
First Wok, 2570 Wabash Ave. - (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Hand wash sink blocked by rice cooker. Paper found in hand wash sink. Pink debris observed inside of ice machine.
Cackleberries, 303 S. 7th St. - (2 Critical, 6 Non-Critical) Observed an employee drink above prep table and inside prep table without lid. No sanitizer measured in dishwasher.
Sonic Drive In, 2149 S. Indiana 46 - (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Pink and black debris observed inside of ice machine. Observed ice in north front hand wash sink.
White Castle Systems, 4340 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) No sanitizer measured in 3-bay sink or wiping buckets. Under counter cooler maintaining food temps at 56-59°F (discarded food)
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 4400 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Lobby soda nozzles observed with accumulated debris.
Idle Creek Golf Course, 5353 Eldridge Rd - (1 Critical) Utensil surface temperature inside of dish machine found at 134°F should be at least 160°F.
Cheddar’s Casual Cafe, 4424 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (1 Critical) Several items in walk in cooler not marked with date of consumption or disposal.
Wingstop, 2828 S. 3rd St - (1 Critical) Blanched fries by fryer found at 49°F should be 41°F or less.
Chauncey’s Rose-Hulman, 5500 Wabash Ave. - (1 Critical) Shredded cheese and sweet potato chunks found at 63-64°F should be 41°F or less.
Roly Poly, 1429 N. 6th St. - (1 Critical) Tuna salad dated 8/29/19, past date of consumption.
Jimmy John’s, 3734 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (1 Critical) Certified food handler certificate is expired.
Love’s Travel Stop #664 - Convenience, 1730 E. Harlan Dr. - (1 Critical) Soda nozzles observed with accumulated debris.
Love’s Travel Stop #664 - Hardees, 1730 E. Harlan Dr - (1 Non-Critical)
Denny’s, 3442 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (1 Non-Critical)
Vigo Bowl Strikemore Lane, 210 S. 91/2 St. - (1 Non-Critical)
Water Tower Estates, 525 W. Springhill Dr. - (1 Non-Critical)
CVS Pharmacy #6684, 905 Poplar Street - (1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
7th Street Cafe, 1606 N. 7th St.
Union Hospital West Coffee Shop, 1606 N. 7th St.
Union Hospital East Coffee Shop, 1606 N. 7th St.
Rose-Hulman Beanies Cafe, 5600 Wabash Ave.
Rose Hulman Moench Cafe, 5500 Wabash Ave.
South Vigo High School, 3737 S. 7th St.
Washington High School, 3707 S. 7th St.
Cranky’s, 2155 N. 13th St.
Dollar General Store #7358, 4540 South State Rd 63
Anthony Square, 400 College Ave.
Dairy Queen, 395 E. Davis Dr.
Big Lots #1953, 1800 Ft Harrison Rd
Follow up
A1 Food Mart, 408 S. 7th St. - (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Debris found inside of ice machine.
Hacienda Coyotes Grill, 2433 S. 3rd St. - (1 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) No proof of certified food course to be taken, certified food certificate expired.
Approved to Operate at Meadow’s Beer Fest
Meadow’s Café
Saratoga Restaurant
Pizza Gallery
Approved to Operate at Downtown Coke Fest
Wise Pies
