M. Mogger’s Brewery, 908 Poplar S — (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) West end wait station hand wash sink observed with brown residue. Soda nozzles observed with accumulated black debris.

Los Tres Caminos, 5147 S US Hwy 41 — (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Employee drinks observed by food holding/prepping area without lids. Ground beef found at 53° F, should be 41°F or less.

Bush Family Restaurant, 932 Locust St —(2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed employee placing hamburger buns on plate with bare hands. Breaded fish on counter found at 59° F, should be kept at 41° F or less.

Pizza City, 992 Walnut — (2 Critical) Certified food handler certificate expired. Pizza screens found with built up burnt on debris.

Vigo County Jail, 201 Cherry St — (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Ham in cooler outdated (held past discard date)

Pizza Hut of North Terre Haute, 2001 Lafayette Ave — (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Black debris found on soda nozzles.

Show-Me’s, 2324 S 3rd St — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Taco meat, chili and rice not marked with date of disposal.

Piccadilly Pizza & Subs, 8000 S Education Dr — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) No dates on food held in prep table.

Circle K, 380 N 3rd St — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Debris found on soda fountain nozzles.

Wings Etc, 1800 Ft Harrison Rd — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Beans, chili, cheese and mac & cheese found at 123°-129° F should be at least 135° F or above (discarded)

The Verve, 677 Wabash Ave — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Debris found on ice machine chute.

Van-Go, 2405 Poplar St — (1 Critical) Observed food/beverage residue in hand wash sink. Only to be used for handwashing.

Footers Pizza, 248 S 7th St — (1 Critical) Small pizza screens found encrusted with burnt on debris.

Maui Stop and Shop #2, 2601 S 3rd St — (2 Non-Critical)

Domino’s Pizza, 4408 S 7th St — (1 Non-Critical)

Gordon Food Services, 5000 S 7th St — (1 Non-Critical)

Circle K, 6270 E Wabash Ave — (1 Non-Critical)

Establishments with No Violations

McLean Education Center, 961 Lafayette Ave

Clabber Girl Bake Shop, 900 Wabash Ave

Peddle Park Housing, 1616 S 25th

Dollar General #14384, 1720 S 25th St

Subway #29157, 5785 S US Hwy 41

Aldi #65, 5501 S SR 41

Domino’s Pizza, 955 Wabash Ave

Grandma Vera’s Café and Bakery, 1001 W National Ave

Wabash Senior Activity Center, 300 S 5th St

Meals on Wheels, 300 S 5th St

Oriental Market, 2501 S 3rd St

Follow up

Tee Pee Tavern, 1651 S 25th St

Approved to Open

Climbing Café, 5070 S 7th St

Approved to Operate at Octoberfest

T.H Oberlandler German Club

Approved to Operate at Blackout Addiction Run

Wabash Valley Recovery Alliance

Approved to Operate at Blues Fest

KBL and Company

Kountry Time Foods

