M. Mogger’s Brewery, 908 Poplar S — (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) West end wait station hand wash sink observed with brown residue. Soda nozzles observed with accumulated black debris.
Los Tres Caminos, 5147 S US Hwy 41 — (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Employee drinks observed by food holding/prepping area without lids. Ground beef found at 53° F, should be 41°F or less.
Bush Family Restaurant, 932 Locust St —(2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed employee placing hamburger buns on plate with bare hands. Breaded fish on counter found at 59° F, should be kept at 41° F or less.
Pizza City, 992 Walnut — (2 Critical) Certified food handler certificate expired. Pizza screens found with built up burnt on debris.
Vigo County Jail, 201 Cherry St — (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Ham in cooler outdated (held past discard date)
Pizza Hut of North Terre Haute, 2001 Lafayette Ave — (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Black debris found on soda nozzles.
Show-Me’s, 2324 S 3rd St — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Taco meat, chili and rice not marked with date of disposal.
Piccadilly Pizza & Subs, 8000 S Education Dr — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) No dates on food held in prep table.
Circle K, 380 N 3rd St — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Debris found on soda fountain nozzles.
Wings Etc, 1800 Ft Harrison Rd — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Beans, chili, cheese and mac & cheese found at 123°-129° F should be at least 135° F or above (discarded)
The Verve, 677 Wabash Ave — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Debris found on ice machine chute.
Van-Go, 2405 Poplar St — (1 Critical) Observed food/beverage residue in hand wash sink. Only to be used for handwashing.
Footers Pizza, 248 S 7th St — (1 Critical) Small pizza screens found encrusted with burnt on debris.
Maui Stop and Shop #2, 2601 S 3rd St — (2 Non-Critical)
Domino’s Pizza, 4408 S 7th St — (1 Non-Critical)
Gordon Food Services, 5000 S 7th St — (1 Non-Critical)
Circle K, 6270 E Wabash Ave — (1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
McLean Education Center, 961 Lafayette Ave
Clabber Girl Bake Shop, 900 Wabash Ave
Peddle Park Housing, 1616 S 25th
Dollar General #14384, 1720 S 25th St
Subway #29157, 5785 S US Hwy 41
Aldi #65, 5501 S SR 41
Domino’s Pizza, 955 Wabash Ave
Grandma Vera’s Café and Bakery, 1001 W National Ave
Wabash Senior Activity Center, 300 S 5th St
Meals on Wheels, 300 S 5th St
Oriental Market, 2501 S 3rd St
Follow up
Tee Pee Tavern, 1651 S 25th St
Approved to Open
Climbing Café, 5070 S 7th St
Approved to Operate at Octoberfest
T.H Oberlandler German Club
Approved to Operate at Blackout Addiction Run
Wabash Valley Recovery Alliance
Approved to Operate at Blues Fest
KBL and Company
Kountry Time Foods
